The Chicago Cubs no-hit the Pirates on Wednesday night as Shota Imanaga threw seven shutout innings before handing the game over to the bullpen. Nate Pearson tossed a clean eighth inning and Porter Hodge shut the Pirates down in the ninth to finish off the 21st combined no-hitter in MLB history and the first since the Tigers in 2023. It's also the fourth no-hitter of the 2024 season. Imanaga is the first rookie to start a no-hitter since Reid Detmers in 2002.

Here's a handy list of the combined no-hitters in MLB history: