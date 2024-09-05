The Chicago Cubs no-hit the Pirates on Wednesday night as Shota Imanaga threw seven shutout innings before handing the game over to the bullpen. Nate Pearson tossed a clean eighth inning and Porter Hodge shut the Pirates down in the ninth to finish off the 21st combined no-hitter in MLB history and the first since the Tigers in 2023. It's also the fourth no-hitter of the 2024 season. Imanaga is the first rookie to start a no-hitter since Reid Detmers in 2002.
Here's a handy list of the combined no-hitters in MLB history:
- Shota Imanaga, Nate Pearson, Porter Hodge (Cubs) vs. Pirates, Sept. 4, 2024
- Matt Manning, Jason Foley, Alex Lange (Tigers) vs. Blue Jays, July 8, 2023
- Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, Ryan Pressly (Astros) vs. Phillies, Nov. 2, 2022
- Cristian Javier, Héctor Neris, Ryan Pressly (Astros) vs. Yankees, June 25, 2022
- Tyler Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodríguez, Seth Lugo, Edwin Díaz (Mets) vs. Phillies, April 29, 2022
- Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader (Brewers) vs. Guardians, Sept. 11, 2021
- Zach Davies, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Craig Kimbrel (Cubs) vs. Dodgers, June 24, 2021
- Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, Chris Devenski (Astros) vs. Mariners, Aug. 3, 2019
- Taylor Cole, Felix Pena (Angels) vs. Mariners, July 12, 2019
- Walker Buehler, Tony Cingrani, Yimi Garcia, Adam Liberatore (Dodgers) vs. Padres, May 4, 2018
- Cole Hamels, Jake Diekman, Ken Giles, Jonathan Papelbon (Phillies) vs. Braves, Sept. 1, 2014
- Kevin Millwood, Charlie Furbush, Stephen Pryor, Lucas Luetge, Brandon League, Tom Wilhelmsen (Mariners) vs. Dodgers, June 8, 2012
- Roy Oswalt, Peter Munro, Kirk Saarloos, Brad Lidge, Octavio Dotel, Billy Wagner (Astros) vs. Yankees, June 11, 2003
- Francisco Cordova, Ricardo Rincon (Pirates) vs. Astros, July 12, 1997
- Kent Mercker, Mark Wohlers, Alejandro Pena (Braves) vs. Padres, Sept. 11, 1991
- Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, Gregg Olson (Orioles) vs. A's, July 13, 1992
- Mark Langston, Mike Witt (Angels) vs. Mariners, April 11, 1990
- Blue Moon Odom, Francisco Barrios (White Sox) vs. A's, July 28, 1976
- Vida Blue, Glenn Abbott, Paul Lindblad, Rollie Fingers (A's) vs. Angels, Sept. 28, 1975
- Steve Barber, Stu Miller (Orioles) vs. Tigers, April 30, 1967
- Babe Ruth, Ernie Shore (Red Sox) vs. Senators, June 23, 1917