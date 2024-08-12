Outfielder Victor Robles has been a godsend for the Seattle Mariners these last few weeks, and they're making sure he won't get away. The Mariners and Robles have agreed to a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension, reports ESPN. The deal includes a $9 million team option for a third year plus another $2 million in bonuses and escalators. He was set to become a free agent this winter.

"I just like it here. I want to stay here," Robles said recently (via Seattle Times). "I like the vibes the fans bring. I just really like Seattle. I would really like to stay here."

Robles, who turned only 27 in May, joined the Mariners on June 4, three days after being released by the Washington Nationals. The Mariners helped him make some subtle swing changes, and the result is a .303/.372/.450 slash line with seven doubles and three home runs in 42 games with Seattle. He recently ascended to the leadoff spot.

The Mariners originally signed Robles to be a fourth outfielder and platoon bat against lefties, and the new contract more or less pays him to fill that role. If he continues to hit at this pace, the Mariners will have an absolute bargain. If his bat chills, the extension won't drag down their payroll. Robles gets security and Seattle an affordable deal.

Trade deadline addition Randy Arozarena is under team control through 2026 and Julio Rodríguez's long-term contract will keep him in Seattle through at least 2029. The Mariners outfield is set for the foreseeable future, with veteran Mitch Haniger and youngsters Dominic Canzone and Cade Marlowe around as depth.

Robles was ranked as a consensus top-15 prospect in baseball every year from 2017-19. He was part of Washington's World Series-winning team in 2019, though his bat never did come around with the Nationals. Robles hit .236/.311/.356 hitter in parts of eight seasons with Washington.

The Mariners enter play Monday with a 62-55 record. They are in a virtual tie atop the AL West with the Houston Astros (63-56).