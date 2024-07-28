The New York Mets have a deal in place to acquire outfielder Jesse Winker from the Washington Nationals, according to ESPN. Winker was in the lineup for the Nationals Saturday night in St. Louis, but was removed from the game after three at-bats. Per the report, the deal is in the phase where medicals are being exchanged.

The return to the Nationals is not yet known.

Winker, 30, is having a really nice bounce-back season after a dreadful year with Milwaukee in 2023. He's hitting .257/.374/.419 with 18 doubles, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 51 runs and 14 stolen bases. Prior to the start of Saturday's game, he had posted 2.0 WAR. In the last two seasons combined, he had -0.9 WAR.

The Mets are currently using a platoon of Jeff McNeil and Tyrone Taylor in right field while Harrison Bader is in center and Brandon Nimmo plays left. Winker could take over in right field with McNeil returning to second base, pushing Jose Iglesias to a utility backup role.

McNeil and Nimmo are the only lefties who start regularly for the Mets while Francisco Lindor is a switch hitter, so Winker gives the Mets another bat from the left side.

After a loss on Saturday, the Mets now sit 55-49, which is good for the third Wild Card spot, though they are only a half-game behind the top two spots and only a half-game ahead of the Diamondbacks, who are on the outside looking in.