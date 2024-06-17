It's fair to say the New York Mets have had their fair share of struggles up to this point of the 2024 season. However, the team may have gotten a recent jolt from an unexpected source.

Prior to a June 12 game against the Miami Marlins, the Mets celebrated the birthday of "Grimace" by having the McDonald's mascot throw out the first pitch. Since Grimace's first pitch, the Mets have gone 5-0.

Grimace's ceremonial first pitch certainly wasn't the most impressive toss baseball fans have ever seen. After all, it landed several inches outside of home place.

On the night of that fateful first pitch, the Mets defeated their National League East rivals 10-4, and ended up winning two of the three games that series. New York is now fresh off of a series sweep against the San Diego Padres.

During their series against the Padres, the Mets outscored their opponents 18-8 over three games. In fact, it was the first time the Mets have swept the Padres in 18 years.

The Mets have climbed up in the standings amid their winning streak. New York is only 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League, which is currently owned by the Padres. On Monday, the Mets will begin a six-game road trip that starts off with a three-game set against the reigning World Series champion Texas Rangers.