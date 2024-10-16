Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers go on the road to play the New York Mets in Game 3 of the 2024 NLCS on Wednesday night. After the Dodgers picked up the victory in Game 1, New York bounced back on Monday to even the series. In Game 2, the Mets beat Los Angeles 7-3. Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) starts for New York. The Dodgers have Walker Buehler (1-6, 5.38 ERA) on the mound.

First pitch from Citi Field in New York is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is the slight -111 favorite on the money line (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Mets vs. Dodgers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered the 2024 NLCS and ALCS on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dodgers vs. Mets and just locked in its betting picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and MLB betting lines for Dodgers vs. Mets:

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -111, Mets -108

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 7.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets run line: Dodgers -1.5 (+150)

NYM: Returned +1096 on money line this season

LAD: 7-4 (+146 on money line) vs. Mets this season

Dodgers vs. Mets picks: See picks at SportsLine

Dodgers vs. Mets streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Dodgers

With Ohtani leading the way, Los Angeles has perhaps the most dangerous lineup in the league. Center fielder Tommy Edman has gotten hot in the postseason. Edman has impressive pitch recognition skills and the ability to get on base. In the 2024 MLB playoffs, the 29-year-old is 8-of-24 (.333) with eight singles and four runs driven in. In Game 2, Edman went 3-of-4 with two RBI.

Shortstop Mookie Betts is an athletic playmaker for the Dodgers. Betts' swing is compact with quick hands and plus power. The 32-year-old hit .289 with 19 home runs and 75 RBI in the regular season. He's finished with a hit in three of the seven postseason outings in 2024. In Game 1, Betts was 1-of-4 with three runs driven in. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a monster slugger. Alonso is able to push the ball to any part of the field due to his effortless swing and strength. This postseason, the 29-year-old has hit three home runs, six RBI and scored six runs. In Game 2, he went 1-of-4 with a base hit.

Third baseman Mark Vientos has been terrific for the Mets in the playoffs. Vientos has an easy swing to make consistent contact and pile-up hits. The 24-year-old ranks first on the team in batting average (.378), RBI (11) and hits (14). In his last outing, Vientos went 2-of-5 with two hits and a grand slam. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dodgers vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 9.4 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Dodgers vs. Mets, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.