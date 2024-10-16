Mets vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLCS Game 3 with series lead on the line at Citi Field

The 2024 Major League Baseball postseason continues Wednesday night with Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field. The two teams split the first two games in L.A., which means the best-of-seven series is tied 1-1. Game 3 gets started shortly after 8 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free).

The winner of the NLCS will advance to the World Series to face the New York Yankees or the Cleveland Guardians (the Yankees have a 2-0 lead in the ALCS and the teams are off on Wednesday).

Will Dodgers starter Walker Buehler finally return to form after struggling for the entire 2024 season? And how will Mets starter Luis Severino respond to the extra rest (he hasn't pitched since NLDS Game 2 vs. the Phillies on Oct. 6)? Those critical questions for Game 3 were explored here.

CBS Sports will be here to provide live updates, running commentary, and highlights for Game 3. You can find all of that just below.