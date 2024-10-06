After an eighth-inning rally that led to a 6-2 victory, the New York Mets hold a 1-0 series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies entering Game 2 of the 2024 NLDS on Sunday. Now Luis Severino will take on Christopher Sanchez as the two NL East rivals continue their best-of-five series. New York has won four of the last five head-to-head matchups with Philadelphia and could give itself a stranglehold on the series heading back to the Big Apple with a win.

Phillies vs. Mets money line: Philadelphia -155, New York +130

Phillies vs. Mets run line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+136)

Phillies vs. Mets over/under: 8 runs

PHI: Returned +2090 on the money line this year

NYM: Returned +840 on the money line this year

Why you should back the Phillies

Sanchez is coming off an 11-9 season where he posted a 3.32 ERA with 153 strikeouts over 181 2/3 innings pitched. He made three starts against the Mets during the regular season and went 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA while striking out 19 over 17 2/3 innings. Philadelphia won all three of those starts, including a pair of wins over a five-day stretch last month with Sanchez on the bump.

The Phillies went 7-6 against the Mets during the regular season and held a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning on Saturday before a late Mets rally. They were also 54-27 at home this season and will hope to take advantage of home field to level the series on Sunday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Mets

Facing the prospects of falling behind in the series as they entered the eighth inning trailing 1-0, the Mets were able to put a five-spot on the board in the top half of the inning and went on to win 6-2. Mark Vientos and Brandon Nimmo both had multi-hit games with at least one RBI and the Mets got six innings of shutout work from their bullpen before allowing a run in the ninth inning.

It was the third time in the last five meetings with the Phillies that the Mets have scored at least six runs. Meanwhile, New York's pitching and defense has held Philadelphia to six runs total during its current three-game winning streak over its NL East rivals. See which team to pick here.

