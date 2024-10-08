Mets vs. Phillies score: Live updates from NLDS Game 3 with series lead on the line at Citi Field

1-2-3 for Nola, too
Only one hard-hit ball there (Lindor's flyout) along with two strikeouts.
Major League Baseball's 2024 postseason continues Tuesday as the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies resume their National League Division Series at Citi Field. The series is tied, 1-1, making Game 3 pivotal. The Mets are hosting their first home game of the playoffs and their first game at Citi Field since Sept. 22. First pitch is set for shortly after 5 p.m. ET, and the game is streaming on fubo (Try for free).
The Mets will start left-hander Sean Manaea. During the regular season, he posted a 3.47 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 2.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 181 innings. The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Aaron Nola. Nola amassed a 3.57 ERA (114 ERA+) and a 3.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 199 innings.
CBS Sports will have live updates, analysis, highlights and more throughout Game 3. Follow along below.
Only one hard-hit ball there (Lindor's flyout) along with two strikeouts.
Chipper Jones famously named a child of his "Shea" after Shea Stadium, the former home of the Mets. He hit .313/.407/.557 with 19 homers in 377 PA there.
Impressed at Utley. Wouldn't have guessed that despite knowing his rep against the Mets.
It is not Harper. Giancarlo Stanton has 24 HR in 255 PA as a visitor at Citi Field. Chase Utley is second with 14 HR in 254 PA. Harper is tied with Utiley with 14 HR, but in 380 PA.
Manaea got the outs and that is what mattered, but if any pro-Phillies people are looking for a silver lining, the Phillies hit three balls at least 106 m.p.h. Over 95 is considered hit hard, so, yes, they hit Manaea hard there.
Bryce Harper has to be the all-time home run leader at Citi Field among visiting players, right? Now I'm curious. I'm gonna check.
Nice play by Lindor to end the top of the first. Nola time.
Feels like you regret it the first time nature calls, at latest.
So when you wear an entire Grimace suit to a game (or any full-body costume), surely you regret it like 90 minutes in (or sooner), right?
Plenty of Grimace and OMG in the crowd. And it's playoff baseball time.
The Mets haven't been home in a loooooooong time.
They'll be behind
Here's how they'll line up behind Aaron Nola:
We're about 15 minutes from first pitch.