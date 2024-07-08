The New York Mets (44-44) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-47) wrap up their four-game series on Monday afternoon. Pittsburgh has been held to four runs over the past two matchups. The Mets topped the Pirates 3-2 on Sunday. Christian Scott (0-2, 4.32 ERA) gets the start for the Mets. Meanwhile, Mitch Keller (9-5, 3.48 ERA) is on the mound for Pittsburgh.

The first pitch is set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The Pirates are listed at -114 on the money line (risk $114 to win $100) in the latest Mets vs. Pirates odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Pirates vs. Mets picks, be sure to check out the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 15 of the 2024 MLB season a profitable 44-34 on all-top rated MLB picks this season. Dating back to last season, it is on a 22-8 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+935). Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Mets vs. Pirates and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Pirates vs. Mets:

Mets vs. Pirates money line: Pittsburgh -114, New York -105

Mets vs. Pirates run line: New York -1.5 (+157)

Mets vs. Pirates over/under: 8.5 runs

NYM: The Mets are fourth in the league in home runs (110)

PIT: Pittsburgh is 13th in the majors in team ERA (3.92)

Mets vs. Pirates picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Mets

First baseman Pete Alonso is a true power hitter. Alonso has great plate coverage and owns the strength to push the ball into any gap. The three-time All-Star is hitting .243 with 18 home runs and 48 RBI. He's also logged 21 doubles this season. In Friday's loss to the Pirates, Alonso went 2-of-3 with a double.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor provides New York with an athletic playmaker on the field. Lindor has a strong throwing arm, pairing with his stellar range. The 30-year-old has a compact swing and the strength to push the ball all over the field. He's hitting .244 with 15 home runs and 43 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Pirates

Left fielder Bryan Reynolds provides Pittsburgh with a versatile switch hitter. Reynolds runs well in the outfield with a solid arm. He also has a nice swing to make contact and be a run producer consistently. The 29-year-old is hitting .281 with 16 home runs and 54 RBI. In Friday's win over the Mets, he was 4-of-5 with two dingers and six RBI.

Shortstop Oneil Cruz is an athletic playmaker who can excel on both sides of the game. Cruz owns plus power while having a strong arm to deliver rockets across the field. He logs a .243 batting average with 13 home runs and 39 RBI. On Saturday, Cruz was 1-of-3 with a two-run homer. See which team to pick here.

How to make Pirates vs. Mets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8.8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks and analysis at SportsLine.



So who wins Mets vs. Pirates, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's 44-34 on top-rated MLB picks, and find out.