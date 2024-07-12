Gerrit Cole hasn't been his total dominant self since returning from an elbow injury that cost him the first few weeks of the 2024 MLB season. The reigning American League Cy Young winner has yet to pitch more than five innings in any of his four starts and he's allowed at least four runs in two of his last three starts. Cole has a 6.75 ERA but that doesn't stop him from being one of the most expensive options in the MLB DFS player pool when the Yankees play the Orioles on Friday.

Should daily Fantasy baseball players expect a vintage version of Cole when making Friday MLB DFS lineups on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Cole had a 3.75 ERA in two starts against the Orioles last season, so how should that also affect how you view Baltimore options such as Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman when forming an MLB DFS strategy? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure identified Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double, home run, three RBI and three runs scored, returning 41.1 points on FanDuel and 30 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Astros second baseman Jose Altuve at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Altuve had his eight-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday but he hasn't had back-to-back games without a hit since May 21-22. The majority of the Houston offense got off to a slow start this season but since June 21, Altuve is hitting .348, which is the eighth-best batting average in baseball, over that span. Altuve also has 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over those 16 games.

Altuve has plenty of experience against Rangers probable starter Andrew Heaney and the nine-time All-Star has strong career success against the left-handed pitcher. Altuve is hitting .326 (14-for-43) with two home runs and four doubles over his career against Heaney. Altuve, a right-handed hitter, is batting .333 with an .874 OPS against LHP this season. The 34-year-old is a career .324 hitter with an .892 OPS against LHP, making this a strong matchup and option in McClure's opinion for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also rostering Marlins outfielder Bryan De La Cruz ($3,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). De La Cruz went 3-for-4 with a home run on Thursday for his second multi-hit game in his last three contests. The 27-year-old has 16 home runs over 92 games, showcasing increased power after hitting 19 homers over 153 games last season. This has also resulted in a rise in his slugging percentage (.422) and OPS (.717) this year, both an increase over last year's numbers.

Carson Spiers is the probable starter for the Reds against the Marlins and the right-handed pitcher allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings against the Tigers on Friday in his last start. Spiers, in his first full MLB season, had a 5.76 ERA over six career starts as he's spent time as both a starter and a reliever early in his MLB career. De La Cruz is batting .247 this season but he's hitting .294 over nine games in July and McClure views De La Cruz as one of the best values at his price in the MLB DFS player pool on Friday. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

