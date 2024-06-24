The Texas Rangers may have been suffering a World Series hangover to begin the 2024 MLB season. But after sweeping the Royals and entering Monday on a four-game winning streak, they are starting to resemble the team that won it all last year. The Rangers are 37-40 and at risk of becoming the first team since Red Sox in 2014 to finish a 162-game season with a sub-.500 record after winning the World Series. The Rangers lineup still features popular options from the MLB DFS player pool such as Marcus Semien, Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia, so as they begin a series against the Brewers on Monday as one of the hottest teams in baseball, should you include any of these Texas options in MLB DFS picks or form an MLB DFS stack around them on daily Fantast sports sites like FanDuel and DraftKings?

With 24 of the 30 teams in action on Monday, there are plenty of ways to form an MLB DFS strategy on a day of the week that sometimes has limited options.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure identified Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow as his top-ranked starting pitcher in the MLB DFS player pool. The result: Glasnow allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits with no walks and 10 strikeouts over seven innings, returning 58 points on FanDuel and 36.55 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 24.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,500 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Witt is fifth in baseball in batting average (.311), 11th in OPS (.891), fourth in runs scored (60) and tied for 10th in RBI (53) as the 24-year-old continues to prove himself as one of the top young players in the sport. He leads the MLB in hits (99) while having seven triples and 39 extra-base hits to rank fourth in total bases (169) as he's played in all 79 games of the season for Kansas City.

Witt had 30 home runs, 97 runs scored and 96 RBI in his second MLB season last year. He's improved every slash line category in each of his three professional seasons to reach his .891 OPS this year. Witt was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and the Royals locked him in long-term to an 11-year, $288.7 million contract this offseason. Witt hits for power, average and is tied for fourth (21) in stolen bases, giving him a variety of ways to score points for MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is stacking Witt with Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,300 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Pasquantino is off to a slower start this season with a .231 batting average and .714 OPS, both the lowest of his three-year MLB career, but he's showcased his power in previous seasons. Pasquantino had nine home runs in only 61 games last season after hitting 10 long balls in 72 contests as a rookie.

Monday could be a strong opportunity for left-handed hitting Pasquantino to showcase his power. The Marlins are scheduled to start RHP Roddery Munoz against the Royals on Monday and the 24-year-old has the highest slugging percentage against (.772) versus left-handed hitters in baseball. Munoz is making his seventh career start and has a 5.76 ERA on the year and has allowed eight home runs in 57 at-bats to left-handed hitters, allowing a home run in one in every 7.1 at-bats. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 24, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday?