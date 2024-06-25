New York baseball fans and daily Fantasy baseball players will certainly be tuned in on Tuesday as the Mets and Yankees go head-to-head with one team trending up and one team going the wrong direction as of late to begin a two-game Subway Series at Citi Field. Which team is going in which direction may surprise many baseball fans. After a dismal start, the Mets are 9-2 over their last 11 games whereas the Yankees are 2-6 over their last eight games after one of the best starts in the 2024 MLB season.

How should these recent runs affect how daily Fantasy baseball players form an MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? This New York vs. New York matchup always draws more interest from the fans, so should you expect a more focused performance from their top options in the MLB DFS player pool like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Tuesday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Monday, McClure identified Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Pasquantino went 1-for-4 with a home run, returning 18.7 points on FanDuel and 14 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2024 MLB season rolling, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Tuesday, June 25. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday is Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani at $6,500 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Ohtani has shown no issues adjusting to the National League or moving to the thick of Los Angeles after spending his first six seasons with the Angels. The two-time AL MVP leads the NL in batting average (.318), slugging percentage (.626), OPS (1.022), home runs (23) and runs scored (61). Ohtani had his three-game home run streak snapped on Monday as he has six home runs over his last eight games as he appears well on his way to his fourth straight 30-home run season.

Ohtani has become one of the most feared hitters in baseball over the last few seasons. He led the AL in home runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS last year. He hit 44 home runs in just 135 games, which was the fewest games played of any of the six players who hit 40 home runs last year. The 29-year-old has at least one RBI in each of his last eight games. Ohtani isn't cheap but given his current tear and a matchup against the White Sox, who have the worst record in baseball and are allowing the second-most runs in the sport, he's worth the price for Tuesday MLB DFS lineups.

McClure is also targeting Angels outfielder/first baseman Willie Calhoun ($2,800 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk on Monday to snap a four-game hitless streak. The eight-year veteran is batting .277 this season for the best average of his career. He also has his highest on-base percentage (.318) since 2019 and the second-best OPS (.694) since 2019. Calhoun signed a one-year contract with the Angels after playing with the Yankees last season and is receiving consistent playing time in Los Angeles and performing well enough to earn a starting position.

The left-handed hitter is batting .283 with a .720 OPS against right-handed pitchers this season and Oakland is scheduled to start RHP Mitch Spence on Tuesday. Left-handed hitters have a .760 OPS against the rookie RHP, which is more than 100 points higher than he's allowed against right-handed hitters. Spence has a 4.36 ERA over four June starts, including allowing four runs in two of those outings. Calhoun's price tag makes him a strong option to fill MLB DFS lineups while being able to roster Ohtani and other top players in the MLB DFS player pool. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 25, 2024

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Tuesday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is, and get the rest of McClure's MLB DFS picks, here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Tuesday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the DFS expert who has won more than $2 million.