The New York Mets resurgence to becoming a .500 team is one of the biggest turnarounds in the 2024 MLB season. After reaching a season-low 11 games under .500 on June 2, the Mets are 15-4 over their last 19 games and are 39-39 near the midway point of the season. Before the season started, the Mets had intriguing options for daily Fantasy baseball players to consider such as Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo, but slow starts left them out of many people's MLB DFS strategy.

But there are six Mets in the MLB DFS player pool (Francisco Alvarez, Harrison Bader, Mark Vientos, Jose Iglesias, Nimmo and Lindor) with a 1.000 OPS or greater over the last week, so should you include any of them in MLB DFS lineups or build a Mets MLB DFS stack against the Astros on Friday? Astros probable starter Ronel Blanco has allowed one run or fewer in each of his last three starts, so how should that affect your MLB DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings? Before locking in any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won more than $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure identified Royals third baseman/second baseman Maikel Garcia as one of his top MLB DFS picks. The result: Garcia went 1-for-4 with an RBI triple and a run scored, returning 15.7 points on FanDuel and 12 points on DraftKings. Anybody who included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at $6,600 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. The 24-year-old enters on a four-game hitting streak as he's becoming one of the most dynamic players in the sport already with his rare combination of power and speed.

Witt's metrics are nearly off the chart as his .320 xBA (expected batting average) is better than 99% of the sport and his .596 xSLG (expected slugging percentage) is better than 98% of the league. His average exit velocity and barrel percentage is at the 93 percentile with his hard-hit rate at the 90th percentile. He's not a cheap option in the MLB DFS player pool, but he's having an even better season than his traditional stats would indicate.

McClure is also stacking Witt with Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino ($4,400 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Pasquantino has an RBI in four straight contests with at least one hit in three of those games. The 6-foot-4 first baseman was selected in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft but he quickly showcased his power to accelerate his path to the majors.

Pasquantino hitting behind Witt allows the first baseman to take advantage of Witt's power and speed for RBI opportunities. He leads the American League with nine sacrifice flies and despite a career-low .409 slugging percentage this season, the metrics say that could be a result of some bad luck as well. Pasquantino has a .462 xSLUG, better than 77% of baseball, with an average exit velocity better than 81% of the league. McClure sees this as a strong stack opportunity against Guardians probable starter Triston McKenzie, who allowed five runs over 5 1/3 innings against Kansas City on June 4. See McClure's full MLB DFS player pool right here.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for June 28, 2024

