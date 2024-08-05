Are the Phillies falling apart or is this just a temporary rough patch?

The team that has spent more time at No. 1 this season in the official Power Rankings than any other is in a bad, bad way right now. When they lost two of three to the A's to conclude the first half, it was deservedly met with a collective shoulder shrug. After all, they had just come off a sweep of the Dodgers. No harm in a slight blip. Then they lost two of three to the Pirates coming out of the break. Again, on its own, that isn't the biggest deal in the world. Nor would it have been a huge deal to lose two of three to the Twins or Guardians.

Stringing all these together, though, meant the Phillies were in a slump. Then they got swept by the Yankees and Mariners. They broke their six-game losing streak Sunday and have gone 5-13 since sweeping the Dodgers.

It's funny the extended stretches teams can go through in the same season in this sport. From April 15 through May 23, the Phillies went 29-6. Before Sunday, you could've said "they look like they're never gonna win again." As I've mentioned in here for years, the roller coaster that baseball fans must ride is the toughest in sports.

Something with which Phillies fans can comfort themselves: We've seen a good number of teams go through terrible stretches and make the World Series. Just last year, the Rangers lost 16 of 20 at one point. The 2021 Braves didn't top .500 until August. The Nationals started 19-31 in 2019. The 2018 Dodgers started 16-26. The 2017 Dodgers lost 16 of 17 through late August and early September. The 2016 Cubs lost 15 of 20 toward the end of the first half.

On and on we could go.

Of course, the balance to that is we've also seen teams completely collapse and miss the playoffs. I'll avoid running through that list because those fan bases don't need a refresher and I'm a people pleaser, but they are in the record books.

So, again: Are the Phillies collapsing or just going through a rough patch? Time will tell, of course, but I'm inclined to bet on this being a rough patch. They'll rebound. It might've even started on Sunday.

Of course, it doesn't get any easier this coming week. They'll visit the Dodgers for three and the surging Diamondbacks for four games before returning home.