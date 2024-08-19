We've probably had a decent idea regarding what the best races down the stretch would be for a while, but since we're now past the halfway point of August, let's assess.

Our perfect world would be if every single race were close going to the last week of the season with, ideally, the maximum amount of chaos. Everything being so close that the tiebreaker rules get complicated is the dream scenario. That won't happen, obviously, but we dare to dream around these parts.

The wild-card races are so fluid at this point that we'll focus on the divisions this week.

AL East

The Yankees are, well, the Yankees -- a marquee, if not the marquee, sports franchise of North America. The Orioles won 101 games last season in their first playoff berth after a radical rebuild that rendered them as one of the more irrelevant teams across sports for a stretch. No more, as they have a ton of talent and can stand toe to toe with any titan.

The two teams are duking it out this season in a flurry of back-and-forths. The Orioles' biggest lead was three games. The Yankees' biggest lead was 4 1/2 games. The Orioles have been in first for 76 days while the Yankees have been there 108. The Red Sox hang within striking range, but it really feels like we're getting a wire-to-wire Orioles-Yankees battle.

Sure enough, things are deadlocked right now with 37 games to play.

They have three games left against each other and those take place in the final week of the season (Sept. 24-26 at Yankee Stadium). I'm not expecting much, if any, separation before then in the standings. For those curious, the Orioles lead the season series, six games to four.

Level of fun: Crank it up. This one goes to 11 162 (hopefully).

AL Central

The Guardians have a shot to pull off one of those seasons where they were basically in first the entire time. They trailed by 1 1/2 games heading into April 2 and were half a game back after a doubleheader on April 13. They haven't been down since, so if they hold the lead until clinching the division, it'll have the feel of "led all year." The lead got as high as nine games. The Twins and Royals, however, have proven difficult to shake and there's a chance at a very nice three-team race here.

In fact, the Guardians' lead over the third-place Royals is only three games with the Twins two back.

The Guardians' task is right in front of them, too. Starting Monday, Aug. 26, they face the Royals seven times in 10 games and then there's a four-game series against the Twins in mid-September. Also, the Twins visit the Royals Sept. 6-8.

Level of fun: Due to the head-to-head action, this has the capability to be the most fun the rest of the way. With none of the games coming in the last week and a half, it could also get put away. This is like going to a new movie from a beloved franchise. The expectations are high and could be met or even exceeded (hello, "Creed" movies), but there's also the chance for a major letdown (sigh, "The Rise of Skywalker").

AL West

The Astros started 12-24. The World Series champion Rangers are still nursing that hangover, apparently. The Mariners had a 10-game lead at one point! Might this be the year the Mariners take back the AL West for the first time since 2001?

Well, since June 19, the Astros have turned a 10-game deficit into a four-game lead. The second-best team in the division in that time has been the A's. The third-best has been the Trout-less Angels. This doesn't bode well for the Mariners. The Rangers are cooked.

There are three games left between the Mariners and Astros, in Houston from Sept. 23-25. I fear those games won't even matter.

Level of fun: It isn't there yet, but my hunch is this becomes a bore. The Mariners haven't been good for two months while the Astros have played at a full-season 102-win pace since that dreadful start.

NL East

The Braves were an overwhelming favorite heading into the season, but instead the Phillies have had control for most of it. The lead now for the Phils is seven games over the Braves and nine over the Mets.

Level of fun: I just yawned, but the Braves could wake me up starting Tuesday, when they host the Phillies for a three-game series. Sweep that and the lead is only four games and we've got something cooking.

NL Central

Heading into the season, this was thought to be the most wide-open division with all five teams having a shot to win it. Instead, it's the biggest laugher. In fact, I'm calling it. It's over. The Brewers have won the Central.

Level of fun: An utter snoozefest.

NL West

The Dodgers have won the NL West 10 of the last 11 seasons and the one time they didn't, they won 106 games. Their worst position in the standings this season was tied for first and that hasn't happened since March 31. They have led by as many as nine games.

And yet, the Padres and Diamondbacks both got scorching hot (the D-backs' run started in late June, the Padres' was after the All-Star break) and made this a race. The Dodgers won on Sunday while the other two contenders lost, pushing this Dodgers lead to three games over San Diego and four over Arizona.

The Dodgers face the D-backs four more times (in Arizona from Aug. 30-Sept. 2) and Padres for three more (at Dodger Stadium from Sept. 24-26).

If they pull up close to even with the Dodgers, how about the final series of the season being Padres at Diamondbacks? Possibly spicy!

Level of fun: Under the circumstances, I'm downright giddy. The most likely outcome is the Dodgers winning this thing with a few games to spare, but -- as noted above -- we dare to dream here.