Remember all the controversy this past spring training revolving around the new MLB uniforms? The pants appeared to be kind of see-through, the names on the backs were much smaller. It was a bad look (literally).

MLB and the MLB Players Association had to deal with this subject throughout spring training and early in the season. By May, the league announced that the plan was to have the situation resolved by next season and placed the blame on Nike for the missteps.

Finally, there's some action. Major League Baseball announced Monday that new uniforms are on the way for the 2025 season, essentially just going back to the previous iteration of uniforms that we saw in 2023 and the several seasons preceding it.

Unfortunately, the league says there isn't enough time for the changes to be completed for every team for the start of 2025, but everything will be in order by 2026. Gray road uniforms will be ready by spring training and everything else will be worked on during the course of 2025.

Via MLB.com:

[C]hanges are in the works for overall home and road team uniforms beginning next season and will include pant customization, increasing the sizing of the lettering and returning to previously used materials that the players requested. The decision to move forward with these modifications was finalized over the last few days, following collaboration between MLB, Nike, Fanatics and the Major League Baseball Players Association. The changes will begin in 2025 and will be fully implemented by the start of the 2026 season.

The biggest change that will be noticed by fans will easily be the names on the back of the uniforms. We've had a whole season to get used to the smaller font and next season it'll go back to the bigger size, which will likely look pretty giant to us at first.

MLB also revealed that it will return to having players in the All-Star Game wear their own team uniform instead of the American League and National League jerseys we've seen 2021-24 in the Midsummer Classic.