Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLDS as Fernando Tatis Jr., Teoscar Hernandez trade big swings

Dodgers SS
It should be noted that Rojas had to leave the game, so Tommy Edman moves in to shortstop from center field.
It's NLDS Game 3 between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The best-of-five series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split the first two games at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 got started shortly after 9 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free). It's been a wild ride so far.
The Padres put up a six-run second inning that featured multiple defensive miscues from the Dodgers and was capped off with a two-run home run from Fernando Tatis Jr off Walker Buehler. The frame put the Padres up 6-1, but the Dodgers got right back in the game in the top of the third. L.A. loaded the bases against Michael King. That's when Teoscar Hernandez blasted a towering grand slam to center field to make it a one-run game.
In 31 regular season outings, King -- the headliner in the Juan Soto trade with the Yankees -- compiled a 2.95 ERA (139 ERA+) and a 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Buehler amassed a 5.38 ERA (72 ERA+) and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 75 innings in 2024 after returning from Tommy John surgery.
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.
Buehler bounces back with a 1-2-3 third on 10 pitches.
It's going to be interesting to see how the managers deal with their pitchers. Since it's close, they could always stick with the starters, especially since both teams are likely to need a lot of bullpen tomorrow. Then again, they both had yesterday off, so all the big bullpen guns are good to throw two straight days.
Buehler is at 45 pitches. King is at 52.
It is a brand new ballgame. Again. Teoscar Hernández of the Dodgers just hit a grand slam to dead center.
That cuts the Padres lead to 6-5. Holy smokes. It's only the third inning. The top of the third!
This has the makings of an all-time classic.
Miguel Rojas, Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have singled to start the third, so the Dodgers have bases loaded, no out. This isn't far from being a close game again.
The Padres have taken a 6-1 lead in the second inning.
First, the biggest blows.
David Peralta, who homered last game as part of the Padres HR parade, sent a hard grounder down the first base line for a two-RBI double.
Fernando Tatis Jr. put the exclamation point on the inning with a two-run bomb to left.
The inning started with a Manny Machado single up the middle. Jackson Merrill then grounded a potential double-play to first base, but on Freddie Freeman's throw to second, Machado moved in and got the in way, causing an errant throw. Xander Bogaerts then grounded a double-play ball to second, but Miguel Rojas tried to beat Merrill to the bag. He didn't. And Bogaerts beat the throw to first. Everyone was safe and it was 1-1.
Peralta followed with his double. Jake Cronenworth then singled and the Padres had runners at the corners with nobody out. Nine-hole hitter Kyle Higashioka hit a sac fly and the Padres extended their lead to 4-1. Luis Arraez popped out, but then Tatis sent Petco Park into a frenzy.
The Dodgers have an uphill battle now. They do have seven innings left, though.
Walker Buehler got two potential GIDP balls this inning and has been rewarded with zero outs.
Padres in business. Runners on first and third with no outs. Freddie Freeman hit Machado in the shoulder with the throw on a potential 3-6-3 double play ball. (It was unintentional.)
John Smoltz: "We haven't seen a curve yet, a slow one." Walker Buehler immediately uncorks a slow curve. Nice work by the Hall of Famer.
2-0 to Machado after one pitch. There was a clock violation. The crowd loved it.
A 1-2-3 first on 12 pitches for Buehler. The Dodgers have the lead after one inning in a postseason game for the first time since 1988, or at least that's what it feels like.
Jurickson Profar almost took another homer away from Mookie Betts. It hit his glove! But this one landed over the wall. Mookie's homer givens the Dodgers a quick 1-0 lead.
That snaps Mookie's 0-for-23 in the postseason, which dates back to 2022. It's remarkable a hitter as talented as Betts could struggle that much at any time of year.
Unbelievable!
Mookie Betts homers to LF in nearly the same spot as Jurickson Profar robbed him in Game 2. And Profar got a glove on it and nearly robbed it!
Santa is behind the plate. Enjoying some baseball before his busy time of the year, I guess.
King strikes out Ohtani to start the game. Ohtani's had King's number in his career. Three homers against him, including one I saw in person at Yankee Stadium that I don't think has landed yet.
Before his second Tommy John surgery, Walker Buehler was a hell of a pitcher, especially in the postseason. He hasn't been that guy this year though, or anywhere close to it. The Padres have the decided edge on the mound tonight with Michael King, at least on paper. Of course, the starting pitcher is only one piece of the pie.
He had a ton of walk-offs for San Diego in 2022. Didn't play anywhere this year though. This game will chew you up, spit you out, then move on to the next guy real quick.
Hello and welcome! We're about 40 minutes from the first pitch, which hopefully doesn't hit a batter.