Padres vs. Dodgers score: Live updates from NLDS as Fernando Tatis Jr., Teoscar Hernandez trade big swings

It's NLDS Game 3 between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night at Petco Park. The best-of-five series is tied, 1-1, after the teams split the first two games at Dodger Stadium. Game 3 got started shortly after 9 p.m. ET and is streaming on fubo (Try for free). It's been a wild ride so far.

The Padres put up a six-run second inning that featured multiple defensive miscues from the Dodgers and was capped off with a two-run home run from Fernando Tatis Jr off Walker Buehler. The frame put the Padres up 6-1, but the Dodgers got right back in the game in the top of the third. L.A. loaded the bases against Michael King. That's when Teoscar Hernandez blasted a towering grand slam to center field to make it a one-run game.

In 31 regular season outings, King -- the headliner in the Juan Soto trade with the Yankees -- compiled a 2.95 ERA (139 ERA+) and a 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Buehler amassed a 5.38 ERA (72 ERA+) and a 2.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 75 innings in 2024 after returning from Tommy John surgery.

CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights and analysis throughout Game 3. Follow along below.