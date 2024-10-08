The San Diego Padres punished the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday evening in a contest that was almost as notable for its simmering hostilities as it was for its outcome.

Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty and Padres third baseman Manny Machado exchanged sharp words at multiple points in the game. As well, Padres outfielder Jurickson Profar, after "dramatizing" his home-run robbery of Mookie Betts earlier in the game, became the target of Dodgers fans in attendance, one or more of whom threw baseballs at him from the left-field seats. That led to a lengthy delay.

On Monday, the plot thickened when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts accused Machado of throwing a baseball into the L.A. dugout between innings and possibly aiming it at him. Here's what Roberts said about that incident to reporters:

"I didn't notice it at the time. I really didn't. I didn't notice it. I did see the video. And it was unsettling. Obviously I have a relationship with Manny from years past. There was intent behind it. It didn't almost hit me because there was a net. "And that was very bothersome. If it was intended at me, I would be very -- it's pretty disrespectful. "So I don't know his intent. I don't want to speak for him. But I did see the video. And the ball was directed at me with something behind it. "But I don't know what led to that. I didn't see it in real time but I did see the video."

At this writing, Machado has not responded to Roberts' comments or otherwise addressed this particular incident.

The Padres and Dodgers have a notable NL West rivalry, one that's ramped up in intensity in recent years. Game 2 took it to yet another level, and the temperature probably won't come down much as the scene shifts to Petco Park in San Diego for Game 3 on Tuesday. It all makes for a compelling if unfortunate backdrop to what's likely to be a thrilling series even without all the extracurriculars.