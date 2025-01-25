The New York Mets may be preparing for life without longtime first baseman and current free agent Pete Alonso. The Mets held their annual fan fest on Saturday, during which third baseman Brett Baty confirmed a New York Post report that stated he was asked to begin working out at first base ahead of spring training. (The Post reported the same was true of Mark Vientos, who, like Baty, is a third baseman by trade.)

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was also asked what the Mets might do at the corner-infield spots if they don't re-sign Alonso. "We like what we've got on our roster right now," he said. "Our young players are going to get opportunities."

The Mets and Alonso continued to engage in contract talks into the new year, but the two sides were said to be some ways apart financially. The Mets have since seemingly pivoted, signing outfielder Jesse Winker and left-handed reliever A.J. Minter.

Alonso, meanwhile, has been connected to other teams on the rumor mill, including the Toronto Blue Jays.

Baty, 25, is a former first-round pick yet to establish a foothold in the majors. Across 169 career big-league games, he's posted a 70 OPS+. Vientos, 25, has fared better, breaking out last season by hitting for a 135 OPS+ in 111 games. In theory, the Mets could deploy one apiece at the corner infield positions, with Luisangel Acuña (or someone else) spotting Baty against tougher left-handed assignments.

The Mets will also have Jared Young in camp on a split contract, though he's a 29-year-old with just 22 MLB games to his credit. (Young did fare well in South Korea last season, for whatever that's worth.)

Alonso, for his part, is a four-time All-Star who has never put forth an OPS+ worse than 122 in a single season during his big-league career.