Phillies vs. Mets score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS, ALDS

Zack Wheeler is in Terminator mode. One single, two walks, one hit batter, seven strikeouts in five shutout innings. He's thrown 73 pitches. The Mets have hit two balls out of the infield:
The 2024 MLB playoffs continue Saturday with Game 1 of the four Division Series. The Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, New York Mets, and San Diego Padres all advanced out of the Wild Card Series, and now the division-winning Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and Philadelphia Phillies enter the mix. Those four teams finished with one of the two best records in their league and had a Wild Card Series bye. Vacation's over. It's go time.
Since divisional play began in 1995, the winner of Game 1 has won 84 of 116 best-of-five series, or 72%. There have been 40 sweeps. Winning Game 1 does not automatically lead to a series win, but it sure does give you a nice advantage. Another fun fact? Saturday is the first time the Yankees and Mets will play a playoff game on the same day since Oct. 7, 2006. This is only the third time the two New York teams have been in the postseason in the same year since 2006 (also 2015 and 2022).
CBS Sports will have live updates, highlights, analysis and more throughout the four-game slate on Saturday. You can follow all the playoff action below.
Here's the Marte HBP:
Not-so-bold prediction: This game doesn't end 1-0.
I swear, every time I watch Starling Marte play, he gets hurt. Hit-by-pitch, foul a pitch into his leg, slide in the outfield, whatever.
Yes, he's staying in.
Starling Marte hit with pitch in his forearm area and he's hurting. Fortunately it avoided the hand and wrist area so he's likely OK to stay in.
"Umpires are basically guessing when a pitch is taken on the edge" part infinity:
Couldn't have drawn it up much better on the Phillies side than a strikeout and double play.
Phillies escape. It's still 1-0 through 3 1/2.
Wheeler gets Alonso looking on the high-outside part of the zone.
The last time Pete Alonso batted with two runners on ...
Two on with none out.
Mets record their first hit on a Mark Vientos single to lead off the fourth. Against Zack Wheeler, that's a reason to celebrate.
Today's leadoff blast moved him ahead of Derek Jeter. This list is astonishing when you add in the plate appearances:
1. Manny Ramirez: 29 HR (493 PA)
2. Jose Altuve: 27 HR (484 PA)
3. Bernie Williams: 22 HR (545 PA)
4. Kyle Schwarber: 21 HR (260 PA)
5. Derek Jeter: 20 HR (734 PA)
Schwarber is, truly, one of the greatest postseason power hitters ever.
All right, this is kind of cool:
Yeah, I think the Senga move worked, by and large. Got them through the lineup once (well, eight batters), which is better than Peterson having to go through the lineup a third time later.
Two innings, just the one hit allowed, though it was a bomb. Lefty David Peterson is looking ready to relieve Senga. All things considered, not a bad outing by Senga at all.
Kodai Senga is very clearly having trouble hearing the PitchCom over the roar of Phillies fans, which once again leads me to question why pitchers and catchers don't just go back to putting fingers down. Tech is fun and all but when it doesn't work, you have to have alternatives!
Wheeler at 30 pitches through two scoreless innings. He looks excellent, as he usually does.
He's issued a walk, but hasn't given up a hit. Three strikeouts. Thirty pitches.
Phillies DH Kyle Schwarber is an unconventional leadoff hitter thanks to his excellent home-run power. His knack for the leadoff blast was acutely present in Game 1 against the Mets with this blast in the bottom of the first:
That's a 1-0 lead for the Phillies, and that's a bit of history for Schwarber:
That's also Schwarber's 12th postseason homer as a member of the Phillies, which sets the franchise record. Overall, Schwarber has 21 career postseason homers.
Zack Wheeler comes into Saturday's Game 1 start with a career postseason ERA of 2.42 across 10 starts and one rellief appearance, all with the Phillies. Over those 63 1/3 playoff innings, he's struck out 68 against just 10 walks.
Philly crowd is indeed loud, as anticipated.
Zack Wheeler is pumping gas in the first inning:
Several other pitchers have thrown their fastest pitches of 2024 within the last week.
Over/under on the number fans arrested during the game is set at 9.5. In all seriousness, should be a very fun and very chaotic series.
Likely Cy Young runner up Zack Wheeler gets the ball for the Phils and it's Kodai Senga for the Mets. Senga has been out injured all year, save for one start on July 26. He finally worked his way back and then injured his calf in the sixth inning.
The Tigers, starved of non-Tarik Skubal rotation options thanks in part to a deadline trade that shipped off Jack Flaherty to the Dodgers, went with an opener for Game 1 against the Guardians. Said opener indeed opened things up – those things being opportunities for Cleveland to salt away the game before an out was even recorded in the bottom of the first.
Detroit's opener for Game 1 was Tyler Holton, who has a career ERA of 2.19 across parts of three MLB seasons. The 28-year-old lefty faced four batters on Saturday with the following outcomes: double by Steven Kwan, walk by David Fry, José Ramírez reached via error, single by Josh Naylor. At that point, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch retrieved his opener and replaced him with right-hander Reese Olson. Here's the first pitch he threw:
That's a 394-foot homer by deadline pick-up Lane Thomas, and that made it a 5-0 Cleveland lead with no outs in the bottom of the first. An Andrés Giménez single came next, which meant the first six Cleveland batters of the game all reached safely. By the end of that first frame, four of those five Guardians runs had been charged to the opener Holton. At that point, Cleveland had a 90% chance of winning Game 1 -- a figure that would gradually rise to 100 over the remainder of the afternoon.
Tanner Bibee spun 4 2/3 scoreless innings before turning it over to the lockdown Cleveland bullpen, who completed the shutout. The Guardians added another pair of runs in the sixth to yield the eventual final score of 7-0. As a result, Cleveland now leads the best-of-five series 1-0, which means they're two wins from advancing to the ALCS.
Two quick outs for Emmanuel Clase, baseball's best closer in 2024
