Phillies vs. Mets score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS Game 2

The Mets and Dodgers went up 1-0 in their respective series over the Phillies and Padres Saturday

Major League Baseball's postseason continues on Sunday with a pair of Division Series Game 2s -- the New York Mets vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets and Dodgers lead their respective best-of-five series by a count of 1-0.

In the first game of the doubleheader, right-hander Luis Severino goes for the Mets against lefty Cristopher Sánchez. Sánchez will be challenged by a Mets lineup that's stuffed with potent right-handed bats (and a switch-hitter in the case of Francisco Lindor). Indeed, the Mets' offense during the regular season put up a substantially higher OPS against left-handed pitching than they did against righties. Sánchez also showed some platoon vulnerabilities of his own.

In the nightcap, Yu Darvish goes for the Padres against Dodgers deadline addition Jack Flaherty. The 38-year-old Darvish, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2017, is not stranger to his Game 2 opponent. He comes in having made 15 career starts against L.A. and having put up an ERA of 2.27 in those starts. Among current Dodgers, only Freddie Freeman has enjoyed much success against Darvish. Shohei Ohtani for his career is 1 for 5 against his countryman Darvish with a single and two strikeouts. 

Sunday's NLDS scores


Updating Live
(6)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Phillies go with Sosa over Bohm for Game 2

Here's the Phillies' lineup for Sunday's NLDS Game against the Mets: 

The big change is that Edmundo Sosa will be batting eighth and starting at third base over All-Star Alec Bohm. Manager Rob Thomson in making the change cited Sosa's energy, but it's probably more than that. Indeed, Thomson also said this of Bohm

"He's scuffling a little bit. It's not like there aren't other guys scuffling in the lineup. But I just wanted to get some energy in the lineup. And I think Sosa is kind of our energy guy. Run around and do some things. Maybe create some things."

Bohm for much of the season enjoyed a breakout campaign with the bat, but then a late August wrist injury got in the way. After returning from the injured list in mid-September, Bohm ended the regular season by batting .170/.204/.298 over his final 49 plate appearances. He also went hitless in the Phillies' Game 1 loss to the Mets. It's possible Bohm's still being affected by the wrist, at least in terms of his timing and rhythm at the plate. As for Sosa, he's not the hitter Bohm is, but he's capable enough with the bat. He's also an defensive upgrade over Bohm. It's a risk from Thomson's standpoint, but the thinking is understandable.  

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 6:30 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:30 pm EDT
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Some Mets-Phillies pregame solidarity (or lack thereof)

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 7:29 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:29 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mets finally go home after Game 2

They haven't slept in their own beds since Sept. 22. The Mets have gone from New York (final home series) to Atlanta (second-to-last regular season series) to Milwaukee (last regular season series) to Atlanta (makeup doubleheader) to Milwaukee (Wild Card Series) to Philadelphia (NLDS) in the last two weeks. They don't seem to mind though.

Saturday's Game 1 win guaranteed the Mets at least two home postseason games. With the way they're playing, it could be a whole lot more.

Mike Axisa
October 6, 2024, 7:24 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:24 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Mets load up on righties in Game 2 lineup

Here's the Mets' lineup for Game 2 against lefty Cristopher Sánchez and the Phillies: 

Unlike Game 1, J.D. Martinez gets the nod over Jesse Winker and DH. As well, Harrison Bader starts in center instead of Tyrone Taylor. The addition of Martinez means that every Met not named Brandon Nimmo will bat from the right side in Game 2. That's no accident, as the lefty Sánchez has shown significant platoon weaknesses, both this season and over his entire career. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is wisely trying to exploit that weakness. The early storyline figures to be whether Sánchez can keep runs off the board despite a heavy dose of platoon-disadvantaged encounters. 

Dayn Perry
October 6, 2024, 6:54 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:54 pm EDT

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:40

    NLDS Highlights: Mets at Phillies - Game 1 (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    NLDS Highlights: Padres at Dodgers- Game 1 (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:57

    ALDS Game 1 Highlights: Royals at Yankees (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    ALDS Highlights: Tigers at Guardians - Game 1 (10/5)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:09

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Winner From ALDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Loser From ALDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Winner From NLDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    MLB Winners and Losers: Biggest Loser From NLDS On Saturday

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Ohtani Powers Dodgers to Game 1 Victory Over Padres

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    See It: Yanks Start Off Postseason Campaign With A Bang

  • Image thumbnail
    7:39

    Yankees Hold Off Royals To Take 1-0 Series Lead

  • Image thumbnail
    2:22

    NLDS Sound Off: Mets, Phillies Talk Game 1 Clash

  • Image thumbnail
    7:40

    Mets Rally Late To Take 1-0 Series Lead Over Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    ALDS Preview: Tigers Ride Pitching, Hot Bats Heading Into Cleveland

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    ALDS Preview: Yankees Enter Royals Matchup With High Expectations

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    NLDS Preview: Shohei Ohtani Set For Postseason Debut With Dodgers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:18

    NLDS Preview: Joe Musgrove (Elbow) Out For Divisional Series

  • Image thumbnail
    3:11

    NLDS Preview: Mets Tab Senga As Game 1 Starter vs. Phillies

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Reds Hiring Terry Francona

See All MLB Videos