Phillies vs. Mets score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS Game 2

Phillies go with Sosa over Bohm for Game 2
Here's the Phillies' lineup for Sunday's NLDS Game against the Mets:
The big change is that Edmundo Sosa will be batting eighth and starting at third base over All-Star Alec Bohm. Manager Rob Thomson in making the change cited Sosa's energy, but it's probably more than that. Indeed, Thomson also said this of Bohm:
"He's scuffling a little bit. It's not like there aren't other guys scuffling in the lineup. But I just wanted to get some energy in the lineup. And I think Sosa is kind of our energy guy. Run around and do some things. Maybe create some things."
Bohm for much of the season enjoyed a breakout campaign with the bat, but then a late August wrist injury got in the way. After returning from the injured list in mid-September, Bohm ended the regular season by batting .170/.204/.298 over his final 49 plate appearances. He also went hitless in the Phillies' Game 1 loss to the Mets. It's possible Bohm's still being affected by the wrist, at least in terms of his timing and rhythm at the plate. As for Sosa, he's not the hitter Bohm is, but he's capable enough with the bat. He's also an defensive upgrade over Bohm. It's a risk from Thomson's standpoint, but the thinking is understandable.