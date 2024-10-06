Phillies vs. Mets score: Live updates from MLB playoffs as postseason continues with NLDS Game 2

Major League Baseball's postseason continues on Sunday with a pair of Division Series Game 2s -- the New York Mets vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets and Dodgers lead their respective best-of-five series by a count of 1-0.

In the first game of the doubleheader, right-hander Luis Severino goes for the Mets against lefty Cristopher Sánchez. Sánchez will be challenged by a Mets lineup that's stuffed with potent right-handed bats (and a switch-hitter in the case of Francisco Lindor). Indeed, the Mets' offense during the regular season put up a substantially higher OPS against left-handed pitching than they did against righties. Sánchez also showed some platoon vulnerabilities of his own.

In the nightcap, Yu Darvish goes for the Padres against Dodgers deadline addition Jack Flaherty. The 38-year-old Darvish, who pitched for the Dodgers in 2017, is not stranger to his Game 2 opponent. He comes in having made 15 career starts against L.A. and having put up an ERA of 2.27 in those starts. Among current Dodgers, only Freddie Freeman has enjoyed much success against Darvish. Shohei Ohtani for his career is 1 for 5 against his countryman Darvish with a single and two strikeouts.

Sunday's NLDS scores



