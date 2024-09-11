The 2024 Major League Baseball season has not unfolded as hoped for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Even so, Pirates manager Derek Shelton on Wednesday received what amounts to a vote of confidence from general manager Ben Cherington. Via Kevin Gorman of the Tribune-Review:

Going into Wednesday's slate of games, the Pirates are 69-76 with a minus-47 run differential and in last place in the National League Central. Very likely, they'll soon clinch their ninth-straight losing season. As for the 54-year-old Shelton, he's in his fifth season as Pirates manager, and across that span he's gone 287-404 (.415). If current paces hold, the Pirates this season will finish in last place for the third time under Shelton.

That said, the club has shown steady improvement under Shelton. Consider their year-to-year winning percentages on his watch:

2020: .317

2021: .377

2022: .383

2023: .469

2024: .476

As well, the Pirates' sustained lack of success to a large degree reflects the established unwillingness of owner Bob Nutting to invest in the on-field product at adequate levels. The Pirates no doubt hoped to get above .500 in 2024 and maybe even contend for a playoff spot, but there are still signs of progress – particularly with the arrival of rookie ace Paul Skenes.

If you squint, you can find some wiggle room in Cherington's words, but it's hard to survey the organization and point to Shelton as any kind of a problem. Likely, though, he'll need to oversee a major step forward in 2025 if he's to continue in his role.