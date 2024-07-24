The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have had contract extension talks recently and there is momentum toward a multi-year agreement, reports ESPN. The team has not confirmed a new deal with Cora, who is in the final year of his contract and is expected to be a sought-after managerial free agent this offseason. The deal would be "in the range" of three years and $21.75 million, according to ESPN, which would make him the second-highest paid manager behind Craig Counsell of the Brewers.

Cora, 48, is in his sixth season as Red Sox manager (2018-19, 2021-24). At 54-46, the club sits a game out of the third American League wild-card spot, and they are outperforming preseason expectations. Boston went 78-84 in both 2022 and 2023, and was a last-place team both years. The Red Sox went 92-70 in 2021 and made a run to the ALCS.

The Red Sox won a franchise record 108 games and the World Series title in 2018, Cora's first season as manager. They went 84-78 the next year, then Cora served his one-year suspension for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017. Cora was Houston's bench coach in 2017 and MLB's investigation revealed he was central to the scheme.

Boston quickly rehired Cora once his suspension ended after the 2020 season. All told, the Red Sox are 494-416 (.543) with one World Series title and another ALCS trip under Cora. Those 494 wins are the fourth most in franchise history behind Joe Cronin (1,071), Terry Francona (744), and Pinky Higgins (560). A multi-year deal could put Francona's total within reach for Cora.

This past offseason, Counsell reset the managerial market with his five-year, $80 million contract with the Chicago Cubs.