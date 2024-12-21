Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter and base stealer of all time, has died, the league announced on Saturday. He was 65.
Henderson played for nine teams during a 25-year career spanning 1979-2003. He is the all-time leader in runs scored (2,295), stolen bases (1,406), and leadoff home runs (81), among other things. Henderson retired with 3,055 hits and 297 home runs, and he helped the 1989 Oakland Athletics and 1993 Toronto Blue Jays win the World Series.
As the baseball world began to mourn Henderson, an outpouring of tributes and heartfelt messages came in from former teammates and players, and others in baseball. On social media, fellow Hall of Famer Dave Winfield wrote, "I still cannot believe I've lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace."
Wade Boggs, who competed against Henderson throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and stood alongside him at Hall of Fame induction weekend many times over the years, called Rickey one of the greatest to ever play the game.
Sad day for our Hall of Fame family with the passing of Rickey Henderson one of the greatest to ever play the game you’ll be dearly missed Brother RIP Rickey 😢🙏— Wade Boggs (@ChickenMan3010) December 21, 2024
Hall of Famer Mike Piazza shared a similar sentiment:
Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family..#MLB #HOF pic.twitter.com/nL7tJeDIrE— Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) December 21, 2024
Don Mattingly, a teammate of Henderson's with the Yankees, called him the "best player" he ever played with.
"Rickey was simply the best player I ever played with. He could change the outcome of a game in so many ways. It puts a smile on my face just thinking about him. I will miss my friend," Mattingly said in a statement.
Willie Randolph, another teammate of Henderson with the Yankees, said the same.
"People always ask me who was the best player I've played with. I played with so many tremendous players through the years that I hate picking just one. But pound for pound, Rickey Henderson was the greatest player I ever played with," Randolph said. "He possessed so many talents that could positively impact the outcome of a game. I'm going to treasure the memories Rickey and I shared together. He was a special man."
Longtime MLB manager Buck Showalter said Henderson was "one of a kind."
"I played against Rickey when he was with Jersey City in the Eastern League in 1978. He batted .310 but didn't hit a home run in 133 games. People don't realize how dedicated he was to being the best he could be. He took great care of his body and was ahead of his time in nutrition and conditioning. In my opinion, he was the best leadoff hitter of all time," Showalter said.
"He was in my first big league camp, and my first time throwing to big league hitters was to his batting group. He had a strike zone the size of a thimble, and I had never seen anyone run the way he did, with powerful strides that were fluid and violent at the same time. As a young coach working with the outfielders, Rickey laughed easily and made me feel comfortable. I can't believe he's gone. He was one of a kind."
Here are a few more reactions to Henderson's death:
So sad to hear of the passing of Ricky Henderson. My condolences to his family , friends, former teammates and fans. Lots of great leadoff hitters have played the game of baseball, but Ricky arguably was the best ever. What a distinction…RIP Ricky— Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) December 21, 2024
RIP Rickie Henderson! This is just devastating to our baseball community. Rickie was always the engine to my era. Always joking with us making me laugh constantly. One of the greatest to ever do it all on the field. The HOF want be the same for me.God Bless his family🙏🏾#Legend— Frank Thomas (@TheBigHurt_35) December 21, 2024
There will never be another Ricky Henderson. 💔— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 21, 2024
He played with such passion, flair, and joy. He was true force of nature on the field and an incredible teammate. Devastated to hear about his passing.
RIP Ricky pic.twitter.com/LFOoMSLGa2
Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in @MLB history! Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans! pic.twitter.com/ZlVyjHwETY— Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) December 21, 2024
It was an honor to be in the same uniform with Rickey Henderson. He was the most entertaining and dynamic player I ever saw. R.I.P. Rickey U were the Greatest!— Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) December 21, 2024
RIP Rickey my condolences to the Henderson family. One of the best to ever do it.— Ozzie Guillen (@OzzieGuillen) December 21, 2024
Rickey Henderson was an incredible man. A legend who was so much more approachable than his image would have you think. From playing cards in the clubhouse to picking his Hall of Fame mind about holding runners, Rickey would share his wealth of knowledge with ease. RIP Rickey. 💔— Jerry Blevins (@jerryblevins) December 21, 2024
RIP Legend! Rickey is a part of so many core memories of my youth! Loved the way he played, the greatness he personified and the time he gave me later in life I will always cherish! Fine too soon but never forgotten! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/S5bLpd6oup— RyanDempster (@Dempster46) December 21, 2024
We are devastated to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson.— MLB (@MLB) December 21, 2024
Across a 25-year career, Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, 3-time Silver Slugger Award winner, 2-time World Series champion and the 1990 American League MVP.
Nicknamed the “Man of Steal,” Henderson… pic.twitter.com/gOjtSbFkCz
I’m heartbroken at the news about the legend Rickey Henderson. To be able to be taught by someone I idolized as a kid, it meant so much that he took time to teach so many of us.— Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) December 21, 2024
Waking up & hearing of the passing of a boyhood hero of mine and so many kids of our generation. Getting a chance to play against & get to know Ricky was a dream come true. The greatest leadoff hitter that ever lived. Devastating news. 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/V43c3Zp57c— Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) December 21, 2024
Heavy heart today with this news. Being teammates with him my rookie year was incredible. The banter was real. The wisdom was endless. I was lucky enough to wear #23 next to his #24 virtually everyday. So many stories coming out of that season. Gonna miss you my man. 👊🏻 https://t.co/OMNySBnQGz— AJ Hinch (@ajhinch) December 21, 2024