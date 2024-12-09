Right-hander Roki Sasaki, who's seeking to make the leap from Japan to Major League Baseball, was officially posted for MLB teams on Monday, reports MLB.com.

The posting-system agreement between MLB and NPB, Japan's top professional circuit, allows for a 45-day signing window after a player is posted. Sasaki's 45 days runs through Jan. 23, meaning he will almost certainly be part of the 2025 international free-agent class, as players cannot sign between Dec. 15 and Jan. 15. That's significant because teams at that early hour of the signing period would have their full bonus allotments available.

The 23-year-old Sasaki indeed profiles as a future and perhaps present ace in MLB. Earlier in the offseason, CBS Sports ranked Sasaki as the No. 7 available free agent in the 2024-25 class. Here's part of our write-up:

Sasaki is the most talented pitcher not already in an MLB organization. He's been on the global radar since throwing a 19-strikeout perfect game as a 20-year-old in 2022. He combines elite velocity with a devastating swing-and-miss splitter/forkball. Sasaki has dealt with his share of injuries, limiting him to 33 combined starts across the last two seasons. His earning potential is completely suppressed because of his amateur free agent classification. Nevertheless, a fully actualized Sasaki has a chance to be an immediate impact starter in the majors.

Speaking of his suppressed earning potential, that's so because of how MLB handles incoming international free agents. Players making the jump from an international league are, in essence, considered to be amateurs until they reach age 25, and any international player considered an amateur is subject to the strict bonus pool for international free agents.

As Ben Badler of Baseball America detailed back in April, no MLB club during the signing period that begins in January will be able to spend more than $7.56 million, rounded up, on international free agents during the upcoming 2025 signing period. Clubs have the latitude to increase that figure by trading for another team's pool money, but they can acquire no more than 75% of their original pool. By rule, Sasaki will sign a minor-league contract.

Because he'll be so underpaid at the outset of his MLB career, Sasaki will have wide interest in his services. That said, early speculation puts the Los Angeles Dodgers as the favorite for his services. ESPN also listed the San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants as strong suitors. It seems we'll know Sasaki's destination for certain within the next six weeks or so.