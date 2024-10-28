Shohei Ohtani in starting lineup for World Series Game 3: Yankees vs. Dodgers live updates, latest news
Ohtani's shoulder injury has not kept him out of L.A.'s lineup on Monday night
The 2024 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees resumes Monday night with Game 3. Shohei Ohtani is set to lead off the game as the Dodgers' designated hitter. Despite suffering a shoulder injury in Game 2 on Saturday night, Ohtani was penciled into his usual leadoff role for Game 3. The Dodgers said Sunday they were optimistic that Ohtani's partially dislocated shoulder would not keep him out of the Fall Classic after the presumptive NL MVP underwent testing.
Here is LA's Game 3 lineup:
The Dodgers have a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven World Series, making Game 3 close to a must-win for the Yankees. New York is playing its first home game since Oct. 15, and the team will need more from Aaron Judge. The presumptive AL MVP is 1 for 9 with a single and six strikeouts so far in his first World Series.
The Dodgers will send right-hander Walker Buehler to the mound to start. He's coming off a tough regular season, but he did perform better his last time out in the NLCS against the New York Mets. The Yankees, for their part, will counter with righty Clarke Schmidt, who will be making his third outing of the postseason. In his first two, he tallied a 3.86 ERA and a 6-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 9 ⅓ innings.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis throughout Game 3 in the space below.
