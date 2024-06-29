The Texas A&M Aggies came up just short in their quest for a first World Series championship this year, falling to Tennessee in Game 3 on Monday night. They are now in need of a new coach, as Jim Schlossnagle left to take the same role at Texas. Schlossnagle's departure led to several Texas A&M players immediately entering the transfer portal, so the administration will be looking to fill the vacancy quickly to keep the roster intact. New athletic director Trev Alberts has plenty of resources to work with, making Texas A&M a signature job for potential candidates.

The Aggies are also coming off their best season in school history, so their new coach will take over at a program that has momentum. If you love the Aggies, or just want to know who will be calling the shots for Texas A&M in 2025, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at GigEm247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Texas A&M.

GigEm247's team of Texas A&M insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Texas A&M baseball coach search, including insights from Jeff Tarpley, who has covered Texas A&M athletics for more than 25 years and has deep-rooted ties inside and around the A&M community. Get all the inside scoop on the baseball coaching search and VIP intel on A&M football, basketball and more.

And right now, GigEm247 is offering 50% off annual subscriptions*, so now is the time to sign up. The team at GigEm247 already has a list out of several potential candidates and there are some surprising names on the list. Head to GigEm247 now to see them all.

Top Texas A&M baseball coach candidates

One name the GigEm247 staff has identified as a potential target is Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter. Formerly the head coach at George Washington and New Orleans, Walter went to Wake Forest in 2010 and has slowly built the Demon Deacons into a force. They have made the NCAA Tournament three times in a row and went to Omaha in 2023 following an outstanding 54-12 campaign.

He's viewed as a high-level talent developer. More than 50 of his players have gone on to the pros and he's produced four first-round picks since 2020. He'll likely make that number five this summer with Chase Burns, who could be the first pitcher off the board. "Walter is considered to be a good person and is highly respected in the profession," Tarpley said. "He's made the postseason the past three years. It's one of those situations where his reputation is better than his results due to the resources he has to work with." See more candidates at GigEm247.

How to get insider Texas A&M coaching staff search updates

The rest of the list includes some big names across the country, including another SEC coach who would be considered a "splash hire." You can only see who they are at GigEm247.

Who are the top names in the Texas A&M baseball coaching search, and what surprising big-name coach could be on the move? Go to GigEm247 to see their Texas A&M coaching hot board and more, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Aggies, and find out.

And reminder, GigEm47 is offering 50% off an annual VIP membership as a coaching search special, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an annual subscription to GigEm 247. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.