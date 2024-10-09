After seven shutout innings from presumptive AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and a three-run outburst in the ninth inning to earn a 3-0 win on Monday, the Detroit Tigers have leveled their 2024 ALDS matchup with the Cleveland Guardians 1-1 as the series heads back to Detroit on Wednesday. However, things get a little trickier for Detroit now that Skubal has been used, as the Tigers are yet to name a starting pitcher officially for Game 3. Meanwhile, the Guardians will turn to veteran right-hander Alex Cobb, an All-Star with the Giants last year who only made three regular-season starts for Cleveland (2-1, 2.76 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 3:08 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. Cleveland is the slight -111 money-line favorite (risk $111 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Guardians odds, while the Tigers are -108 underdogs. The over/under for total runs scored is 7 in the latest MLB odds via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Guardians vs. Tigers picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the second week of the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Guardians money line: Cleveland -111, Detroit -108

Tigers vs. Guardians over/under: 7 runs

Tigers vs. Guardians run line: Cleveland -1.5 (+154)

DET: The total has gone under in six of Detroit's last eight games

CLE: The Guardians have won seven of their last nine against AL Central opponents

Tigers vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Tigers vs. Guardians streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Tigers

After both teams struggled to generate any offense through eight innings in Game 2 on Monday, Kerry Carpenter delivered for the Tigers in the clutch in the ninth inning. Carpenter had pinch hit in the eighth inning and popped out to the catcher to lead off the inning. However, with two on and two out in the ninth inning, Carpenter delivered a three-run home run that put the Tigers ahead 3-0.

Beau Brieske came on to close out the game and Skubal, Brieske and Will Vest combined to throw a three-hit shutout in the victory. The Tigers have now surrendered a combined three runs in their three wins in the 2024 MLB playoffs. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Guardians

The Guardians didn't allow the Tigers to score a run over the first 17 innings of the ALDS but closer Emmanuel Clase had a rare slip-up in the ninth inning against Carpenter. Clase posted a 0.61 ERA with 47 saves during the regular season and manager Stephen Vogt won't hesitate to give Clase the ball again in any high-leverage situation on Wednesday.

Cobb will take the ball to start ALDS Game 3 but Cleveland should have almost its entire pitching staff available after Matthew Boyd threw 4 2/3 innings on Monday and then an off-day on Tuesday. Cobb threw six innings against the Pirates in his last start on Sept. 1 and allowed only two hits with no earned runs and six strikeouts. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tigers vs. Guardians picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the run total, projecting 8.5 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Guardians vs. Tigers, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.