The Detroit Tigers travel for Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. This series has gone back and forth, with the winner being decided in this bout. The Guardians extended the series after they secured a big-time 5-4 win over Detroit on Thursday. The winner moves on to play the New York Yankees in the ALCS. AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal (18-4, 2.39 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (2-2, 2.72 ERA) starts for Cleveland.

After originally being scheduled as a night game, first pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is now set for 1:08 p.m. ET due to weather concerns. Detroit is a -124 favorite on the money line (risk $124 to win $100) in the latest Tigers vs. Guardians odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 6. Before making any Tigers vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering the second week of the 2024 MLB playoffs, it's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+822) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Guardians money line: Detroit -124, Cleveland +104

Tigers vs. Guardians over/under: 6 runs

Tigers vs. Guardians run line: Detroit -1.5 (+155)

CLE: The Cleveland Guardians returned +1785 on the money line this season

DET: The Detroit Tigers returned +468 on the money line in road games this season

Tigers vs. Guardians picks: See picks at SportsLine

Tigers vs. Guardians streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland has an elite pitching staff and the Guardians are hoping the lineup can also come through in Game 5. Left fielder Steven Kwan is a solid hitter due to his quick swing and instincts at the dish. In the 2024 MLB playoffs, he's gone 8-of-16 (.500) at the plate with a double, four runs scored and two walks drawn. He's notched three hits in back-to-back games.

First baseman David Fry is another capable hitter. Fry has been a solid run-producer, leading the team in RBI (5) with one home run and two runs scored. Right fielder Lane Thomas gives Cleveland a natural hitter and defender. In four playoff games, Thomas is hitting .267 with one dinger and four RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Tigers

Skubal is a dominant force on the mound due to his variety of pitches. He can hit 97 MPH on the radar gun and owns the touch to deliver strikes onto both sides of the plate. This regular season, he ranked first in the MLB in strikeouts (228) and second in ERA (2.39). During the postseason, he's pitched 13 innings, allowing seven hits with 14 strikeouts and zero runs given up.

Catcher Jake Rogers plays well both offensively and defensively. Rogers has great quickness and arm strength behind the plate. As a batter, the 29-year-old can take big swings but this postseason, he's been making solid contact. He's gone 5-of-18 (.278) with five hits and three runs scored. Rogers has recorded a hit in two of his last three games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Tigers vs. Guardians picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the run total, projecting 8 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the MLB model's picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Tigers vs. Guardians, and which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that's on a 32-17 roll on top-rated MLB run-line picks, and find out.