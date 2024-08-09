Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story will take batting practice on the field come Monday, a sign he may be able to return this season from the fractured glenoid in his shoulder he suffered back in April. Story's original diagnosis had him missing at least six months, all but ruling out the possibility of him returning during the stretch run.

"It's a huge step," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe on Friday. "I'm truly believing he'll be a part of this."

Story, 31, started the season 7 for 31 prior to injuring his shoulder on a dive as part of a fielding attempt. Injuries and underperformance have been constant for him over his three years with the Red Sox. In 145 total games to date, he's batted .227/.288/.394 (86 OPS+) while contributing an estimated 3.4 Wins Above Replacement, according to the calculations housed at Baseball Reference.

Prior to signing a six-year pact worth $140 million with the Red Sox, Story had established himself as a high-quality shortstop with the Colorado Rockies. He finished his time with Colorado having posted a 112 OPS+ and 26.8 WAR in six seasons. Story also made two All-Star Games and won two Silver Slugger Awards with the Rockies.

During Story's absence, the Red Sox have relied on a combination of Ceddanne Rafaela and David Hamilton at shortstop. Both have produced OPS+ over 90 to date.

The Red Sox entered Friday with a 61-52 record on the year, putting them 1 1/2 games back of the Kansas City Royals for the American League's final wild-card spot. Boston will begin an important three-game set at home with the Houston Astros on Friday night. The Astros are technically 2 1/2 games back of the Red Sox as the wild-card runner-up, but at present Houston is tied for first in the AL West.