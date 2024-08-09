An AL Central matchup features the Cleveland Guardians (67-47) going on the road to play against the Minnesota Twins (63-50) on Friday afternoon in the first part of a doubleheader. The Guardians have dropped five straight games. On Wednesday, they lost 5-3 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Minnesota has lost two straight. The pitching matchup hasn't been solidified as of Friday morning.

The first pitch is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Minnesota is the -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100) in the latest Guardians vs. Twins odds via SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total runs scored is 8. Before making any Twins vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. Entering Week 20 of the MLB season, it's on a 24-12 roll on top-rated run-line picks (+777) that dates back to last season. Anybody following has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Twins vs. Guardians and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. Now, here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Guardians vs. Twins:

Guardians vs. Twins money line: Twins -143, Guardians +120

Guardians vs. Twins run line: Twins -1.5 (+157)

Guardians vs. Twins over/under: 8 runs

MIN: Twins have a 4.18 team ERA

CLE: Cleveland has hit 129 home runs as a team

Why you should back the Guardians

Third baseman Jose Ramirez is one of the top difference makers for the Guardians. Ramirez has terrific bat speed and pitch recognition as a hitter. He also can spray the ball around the field. The six-time All-Star is fifth in the league in home runs (30) and second in RBI (96) with a .282 batting average. He smashed a solo homer in his last outing.

Left fielder Steven Kwan has provided Cleveland with a reliable and consistent hitter. Kwan owns impressive plate coverage with a compact swing. The 26-year-old is currently second in the league in batting average (.332) with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. On Aug. 5 against the Diamondbacks, Kwan went 2-of-5 with a triple.

Why you should back the Twins

Catcher Ryan Jeffers gives the Twins a smooth power hitter. The 27-year-old leads the team in both home runs (16) and RBI (52). In the Aug. 3 win over the Chicago White Sox, Jeffers went 2-of-3 with a solo homer.

Second baseman Willi Castro is a switch hitter who uses his power to smash extra-base hits. Defensively, he has the awareness and instincts to make plays. He has a .257 batting average with eight home runs and 41 RBI. The 27-year-old went 3-of-5 with a double and three RBI during the Aug. 4 win over the Chicago White Sox.

How to make Twins vs. Guardians picks

