The Chicago White Sox lost to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday by a 13-7 final (box score), extending their majors-leading losing streak to 20 games in a row. The White Sox fell behind by a 2-0 margin in the first inning and things only went further downhill from there. Indeed, the Twins opened up an 8-0 lead in the second inning on the strength of a three-run home run from Royce Lewis, among other key knocks. Chicago battled back, making Sunday the first time scoring more than five runs during this losing streak, but it wasn't enough.

The White Sox have been outscored by a 131-48 margin in that 20-game stretch. That's an average of four runs down per game.

The White Sox, now 27-87 on the year, are one of seven teams in modern Major League Baseball history to have lost 20 or more games in a row. They're the first team to endure such a futile run since the 1988 Baltimore Orioles, and they're three more losses from tying the longest losing streak of all-time.

Here's a look at every MLB team to reach at least 20 consecutive losses:

1961 Philadelphia Phillies, 23 games

1988 Baltimore Orioles, 21 games

1969 Montreal Expos, 20 games

1943 Philadelphia Athletics, 20 games

1916 Philadelphia Athletics, 20 games

1906 Boston Americans, 20 games

It's worth noting that this is the second time this season the White Sox have authored one of the 40 longest losing streaks in MLB history. They also dropped 14 games in a row from May 22 until June 6. That's tied for the 38th-longest streak in history.

Our Dayn Perry examined the White Sox's bid at ignominious history earlier this week. After Sunday's loss, the White Sox are on pace for a 124-loss season. The 1962 New York Mets hold the modern record for single-season losses, with 120. Only two teams since World War II have cleared even 115 losses: the 2003 Detroit Tigers (which CBS Sports wrote more about a few years ago) and the 2018 Baltimore Orioles.

The White Sox will continue their season on Monday against the Oakland Athletics.