The Cleveland Guardians have made a change to their ALDS roster prior to Monday's Game 2. Utility man Tyler Freeman has been replaced by outfielder Angel Martínez, the team announced Monday afternoon. Freeman suffered an oblique injury during a recent simulated game, according to MLB.com.

Major League Baseball must approval all roster substitutions in the postseason. Dr. Gary Green, the league's medical director, reviewed Freeman's medical information and confirmed the injury. By rule, Freeman is not eligible to play in the next round should the Guardians advance. He's out for the ALCS, but could be added back to the roster for the World Series.

Freeman, 25, opened this season as Cleveland's starting center fielder, though he struggled at the plate and began to lose playing time to Martínez in June. Freeman slashed .209/.305/.321 with seven homers and 11 steals in 2024. He's a natural infielder who was on the ALDS roster as a bench and pinch-running option.

The 22-year-old Martínez made his MLB debut on June 22. He hit .232/.298/.338 with three home runs in 43 games and also played some second and third base, so Martínez is more or less a 1 to 1 replacement on the bench for Freeman.

The Guardians routed the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday (CLE 7, DET 0) and are two wins away from their first ALCS since 2016. Game 2 is Monday afternoon at Progressive Field.