The New York Yankees on Friday announced that they exercised their club option for the 2025 season for manager Aaron Boone, so he'll be back at the helm in the Bronx for at least one more season.

The Yankees went 94-68, winning the AL East and American League pennant in 2024. It was their first pennant since 2009, but they still fell short of expectations by losing the World Series in five games.

"Aaron is a steadying presence in our clubhouse and possesses a profound ability to connect with and foster relationships with his players," general manager Brian Cashman said in a statement. "Consistently exhibiting these skills in such a demanding and pressurized market is what makes him one of the game's finest managers. Our work is clearly not done, but as we pursue the ultimate prize in 2025, I am excited to have Aaron back to lead our team."

Boone has been maligned by the Yankee fan base and beyond for years due to some high-profile displays of sloppiness -- the fifth inning of Game 5 in the World Series, for example -- and we've even discussed here if the Yankees should move on from Boone.

Still, he's had a lot of success. In his seven years with the Yankees, Boone is 603-429 with three division titles and six playoff berths. He's made the ALCS four times and the World Series once. For many other franchises, this would be a stretch of significant success, but the Yankees have won 27 World Series titles and a drought from 2009 through at least 2024 represents a relatively vast one.

"I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team. It's a responsibility -- and an opportunity -- that I will never take lightly," Boone said in a statement. "It's a great privilege to show up for work every day and be surrounded by so many determined and talented players, coaches and staff members. Starting with Steinbrenner family, there is a collective commitment to excellence within this organization that is embedded in all that we do. I'm already looking forward to reporting for spring training in Tampa and working tirelessly to return the Yankees to the postseason to compete for a World Championship."