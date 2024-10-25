Two of the more iconic rappers of the last quarter century will take the stage prior to multiple World Series games. On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that rappers Ice Cube and Fat Joe will each put on special pregame performances in front of their respective hometown crowds in advance of the 2024 World Series when the Dodgers take on the Yankees.

Ice Cube, who is originally from Los Angeles, will perform special World Series renditions of his hits "Bow Down" and "It Was a Good Day" for the crowd at Dodgers Stadium before Game 2 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe, who is a native of The Bronx, is slated to perform of his big hits "New York" and "All the Way Up" before Game 3 gets underway on Monday. Game 3 will mark the first World Series game at Yankee Stadium since the Yankees faced the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2009 Fall Classic.

As should come as no surprise, Fat Joe has been a lifelong fan of the Yankees, while Ice Cube is a longtime supporter of the Dodgers. These two performances will occur following the National Anthem on each night.

The 2024 World Series will get underway on Friday with Game 1 set to take place at Dodgers Stadium.