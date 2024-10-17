Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto go for commanding 3-0 ALCS lead

Major League Baseball's postseason will continue on Thursday with a pair of League Championship Series games. First up, the New York Yankees will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven set against the Cleveland Guardians. Then, in the night cap, the New York Mets will attempt to even their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2-2, lest they face elimination on their home field in Game 5.

The Yankees will turn to right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who will be making his second appearance of the postseason. During the regular season, he amassed a 2.85 ERA (145 ERA+) and a 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 85 innings. Schmidt will be opposed by veteran lefty Matthew Boyd. This will be Boyd's third postseason outing, having previously delivered 6 2/3 combined scoreless innings against the Tigers in the ALDS.

CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis of ALCS Game 3 below.