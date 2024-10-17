Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto go for commanding 3-0 ALCS lead

Welcome to Game 3
Matthew Boyd vs. Clarke Schmidt. Cleveland's had a quick hook on Boyd the last few weeks. I'm sure the same will be true today. They can't afford to let the game get out of hand early.
Major League Baseball's postseason will continue on Thursday with a pair of League Championship Series games. First up, the New York Yankees will look to take a commanding 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven set against the Cleveland Guardians. Then, in the night cap, the New York Mets will attempt to even their series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at 2-2, lest they face elimination on their home field in Game 5.
The Yankees will turn to right-hander Clarke Schmidt, who will be making his second appearance of the postseason. During the regular season, he amassed a 2.85 ERA (145 ERA+) and a 3.10 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 85 innings. Schmidt will be opposed by veteran lefty Matthew Boyd. This will be Boyd's third postseason outing, having previously delivered 6 2/3 combined scoreless innings against the Tigers in the ALDS.
CBS Sports will provide running commentary and analysis of ALCS Game 3 below.
In fact, here's even more on Aaron Boone's Game 3 lineup
Anthony Rizzo and Austin Wells are out, Jon Berti and Jose Trevino are in against the lefty Matthew Boyd. Rizzo doesn't have particularly aggressive splits over his career (.263/.364/.480 against righties, .256/.354/.431 against lefties) but given his broken fingers, manager Aaron Boone said before the game that he's being "mindful" of his first baseman's injury. "As good as it's gone, I want to keep that going too," Boone said.
Austin Hedges in the starting lineup might raise some eyebrows, as he is a brutal MLB hitter (.152/.203/.220 regular season, 0 for 9 with five strikeouts in the playoffs). It makes sense with the way the Guardians are playing, though. David Fry's bat is on the bench and he'll pinch hit for the catcher whenever there's a situation with runners on base and then the backup catcher for the day takes over for the rest of the game. Manager Stephen Vogt's strategy has been to PH early, which would have ended with Hedges getting more plate appearances than starting catcher Bo Naylor. This way, it's more likely that Naylor plays more than Hedges, even though Hedges is the starter.
Gleyber Torres 2B
Juan Soto RF
Aaron Judge CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Jazz Chisholm Jr. 3B
Jon Berti 1B
Anthony Volpe SS
Alex Verdugo LF
Jose Trevino C
Clarke Schmidt P
Steven Kwan LF
Kyle Manzardo DH
José Ramírez 3B
Josh Naylor 1B
Lane Thomas CF
Daniel Schneemann RF
Andrés Giménez 2B
Austin Hedges C
Brayan Rocchio SS
Matthew Boyd P