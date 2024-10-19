It is now time to move along to the main event. It's Francis Ngannou taking on Renan Ferreira for the heavyweight superfight championship.
Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira live results, updates: Highlights, fight card, start time for PFL PPV
PFL brings its first PPV event to Saudi Arabia on Saturday night with a trio of title fights atop the marquee
For the first time in more than 1,000 days, Francis Ngannou will be in a mixed martial arts fight. Ngannou faces Renan Ferreira on Saturday at PFL Battle of the Giants.
Ngannou and Ferreira will be clashing with the PFL heavyweight superfight title on the line. Ngannou last fought in MMA when he defended the UFC heavyweight championship against Ciryl Gane in January 2022. One year later, Ngannou was stripped of the title and released from his contract when he and the UFC couldn't agree to terms on a new deal, making MMA's best heavyweight a free agent.
Ngannou signed with PFL but has yet to fight for the organization, instead following his dream of participating in huge boxing matches. Ngannou was a hair away from an all-time historic upset in his first boxing outing, knocking down Tyson Fury and losing a split decision. His second fight did not go as well, with Ngannou suffering a brutal knockout against Anthony Joshua.
While Ngannou was testing his fortunes in the boxing ring, Ferreira was ascending the ranks in MMA. Ferreira is riding a four-fight winning streak that saw him win the 2023 PFL season heavyweight championship and then knock out Ryan Bader in a PFL vs. Bellator championship showdown.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from PFL Battle of the Giants below. The main card begins at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.
PFL Battle of the Giants card, results
- Francis Ngannou -320 vs. Renan Ferreira +230, PFL heavyweight superfight title
- Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
- Johnny Eblen (c) def. Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)
- Zafar Mohsen def. Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Paul Hughes def. A.J. McKee via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Raufeon Stots def. Marcos Breno via third-round submission (rear naked choke)
Official result: Cris Cyborg def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 5: Pacheco landed a good shot and Cyborg fired back with a hard flurry that forced Pacheco to thoot a takedown. Cyborg landed some good shots on the ground before Pacheco got back to her feet. Cyborg connected with another good overhand right. Another overhand landed moments later. Cyborg then connected with a few good jabs as she seemed to be maybe pulling away in a pivotal round. Cyborg nearly scored another takedown as they spilled to the ground and landed a few kicks to the leg before a stand-up and the end of the fight.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 4: Cyborg ate a big leg kick. Cyborg landed a sharp combination after Pacheco missed a kick. Pacheco landed a good counter right hand. Pacheco got tagged by a right but caught a kick and landed another hard counter right. Cyborg landed a heavy overhand right that forced Pacheco to retreat momentarily. Pacheco landed another right hand counter off a caught kick. Cyborg landed another good shot with a left hook. Cyborg landed a three punch combination and then the two women flurried to end the round.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 3: Both women landed leg kicks early. The two stood across the cage from each other with Pacheco telling Cyborg to come to her but Cyborg wasn't biting. Pacheco connected with a good two-punch combination. Pacheco caught a leg kick and landed a right hand, putting Cyborg on the ground with it. Pacheco went down to the ground inside Cyborg's closed guard. Pacheco landed some good ground and pound. Pacheco didn't do much damage on the ground but it was a needed rebound round for her.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 2: Pacheco walked forward and popped a few jabs. Pacheco connected with a good right hand. Cyborg landed a very had leg kick that briefly dropped Pacheco. Pacheco landed a good spinning backfist. Cyborg ducked down and scored another takedown. Cyborg held her down and worked some ground and pound before standing and throwing kicks to Pacheco's legs before the stand up.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg -- Round 1: Cyborg landed a good left hand immediately. Cyborg then dipped down with a left to the body. Cyborg grabbed a body lock and pushed the fight into the cage. Cyborg brok the lock and landed a two punch combination but caught a return shot that had her nose bleeding. Cyborg scored with a big takedown Pacheco managed to stand and then ate a big head kick but continued to fire away. Pacheco threw some shots in the clinch but was stuck by a hard knee to the body. Cyborg also saw a cuat above her left eye but she landed a hard left hand. Cyborg ducked unter a punch into another good takedown and Pacheco tried to lock in a guillotine. Pacheco had to give up the head eventually and allowed Cyborg to posture up and land some punches. Cyborg allowed Pacheco to stand with 10 seconds left in the round.
Larissa Pacheco vs. Cris Cyborg will be up next. It's the co-main event and it's for the women's featherweight superfight title.
Official result: Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards via unanimous decision (48-47 x3)
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 5: Edwards with an early eye poke that brought the action to a halt briefly. Shortly after, the action was halted again after an Edwards kick landed to the cup. A bit of a scrap broke out with both fighters landing in exchanges. Edwards landed a good body kick and a two-punch combination. Edwards continued to mix up his strikes well as Eblen looked fatigued. Edwards landed a hard elbow and a left hand before digging to the body. Edwards continued to throw good elbows inside as he came on strong. Eblen finally drove in looking to clinch and just slow Edwards down. Edwards continued mixing in body shots, both with punches and knees in between hooks and elbows to the head. That was a great final round for Edwards but won't matter as he lost every other round.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 4: Eblen landed a hard right hand in an exchange. Eblen took the fight to the floor again and Edwards stood up again, only to get taken down again. This has been the way the fight has played out repeatedly. It hasn't been the most exciting thing to watch but it has been extremely effective for Eblen.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 3: Eblen continued to win every area of the fight, outstriking Edwards early in the round. Edwards did land a good counter uppercut but found himself on the ground once again shortly after. Back on the feet, Edwards threw a good flying knee but ate an elbow.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 2: Edwards scored with a left hand counter early in the round. Eblen again clinched and started to work for takedowns. Edwards defended well initially but Eblen finally dragged him down. Eblen worked to improve his position while Edwards defended and eventually managed to stand only to get dragged right back down. Edwards continued to get back to his feet but Eblen just gave him no rest.
Johnny Eblen (c) vs. Fabian Edwards -- Round 1: Both men fired out a few leg kicks early in the round. Eblen then went to a body kick and a right hand over the top. Edwards landed a short uppercut. Eblen seemed content to strike and did land a good right hand. Eblen then landed another right hand and clinched up against the cage, looking for a takedown. Edwards' face showed a bit of swelling from Eblen's early work but he was able to turn off the cage and break the clinch. Eblen threw several head kicks in the round but didn't connect. Eblen did get inside and execute a big takedown but Edwards popped back up immediately. Eblen scored another takedown but Edwards again stood back up. The same thing then happened for a third time -- and then a fourth. Strong opening round for Eblen.
We now move to the first of three title fights. Johnny Eblen will defend his Bellator middleweight title against Fabian Edwards
Official result: Zafar Mohsen def. Husein Kadimagomaev via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)
Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Zafar Mohsen -- Round 3: Kadimagomaev was a huge favorite entering the fight but he opened the third round as a +300 underdog, unable to force his will on Mohsen at all. Kadimagomaev shot for another takedown but had no success, eating punches and elbows for his trouble. Mohsen popped an exhausted Kadimagomaev with kicks to the body and legs and then a heavy right hand. Mohsen ended the fight on top, dropping punches. A disaster of a performance from Kadimagomaev.
