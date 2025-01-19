UFC 311 results, highlights: Islam Makhachev quickly submits Renato Moicano to retain lightweight title
Makhachev made it look easy against his late replacement opponent on Saturday night in Los Angeles
UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev saw his UFC 311 plans turned upside down when Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of their planned main event bout just one day before the card. Makhachev ultimately made the risky decision to go ahead with a fight against late-replacement Renato Moicano and he proved any worry over the opponent change was overblown, scoring a first round submission to retain his title.
The fight started slowly, with both men seemingly wanting to get a feel for an opponent they had not trained to face.
There was an exciting moment when Moicano threw a flurry of punches and Makhachev hit the canvas. It turned out to be the result of a slip, not a knockdown, but it was still Moicano's best moment of the fight as, not long after, Makhachev scored a takedown and things became a formality from there.
As Moicano attempted to scramble to his feet, Makhachev snaked an arm under the chin and locked up a d'arce choke to force the tap at the 4:05 mark of the opening round.
"I'm always looking for the finish," Makhachev said after his victory. "I told you guys, I'm not just talk. I told you, if my opponent gives me a small chance, I will close the fight."
With the win, Makhachev successfully defended his championship for the fourth time, breaking the record for consecutive lightweight title defenses. When asked who he wants to face next, the champion said the Octagon door is open for anyone willing to face him.
"For me, it's no matter," Makhachev said. "Who can make 155? Just step to the cage. ... I like this belt. It's not my job. If somebody wants this belt, come to the cage."
Moicano was dejected after the loss, clearly disappointed that he couldn't capitalize on an opportunity that fell in his lap despite gaining much respect for taking such a big risk on short notice.
"I'm not done," Moicano said. "I don't know if I'll ever get a chance like that again, but I'll try my best to do it."
Meanwhile, the co-main event was full of drama. Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov played high-speed chess over the first three rounds with the challenger doing everything he could to keep the champion at bay. But all the energy use came back to bite him as Nurmagomedov looked physically gassed in the final two rounds as Dvalishvili poured on the pressure. He went home with a sweep on the scorecards to retain his title. Nurmagomedov revealed after the fight that he suffered a broken hand in Round 1.
Plus, Jiri Prochazka delivered a massive statement to the rest of the light heavyweight division with a third-round TKO of Jamahal Hill.
CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 311 below.
UFC 311 card, results
- Islam Makhachev (c) def. Renato Moicano via first-round submission (d'arce choke)
- Merab Dvalishvili (c) def. Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
- Jiri Prochazka def. Jamahal Hill via third-round TKO (punches)
- Jailton Almeida def. Serghei Spivac via first-round TKO (punches)
- Reiner de Ridder def. Kevin Holland via first-round submission (rear naked choke)
- Raoni Barcelos def. Payton Talbott via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Azamat Bekoev def. Zachary Reese via first-round TKO (punches)
- Bogdan Guskov def. Billy Elekana via second-round submission (guillotine choke)
- Grant Dawson def. Diego Ferreira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Ailin Perez def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
- Muin Gafurov def. Rinya Nakamura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Benardo Sopaj def. Ricky Turcios via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
- Tagir Ulanbekov def. Clayton Carpenter via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Official result: Islam Makhachev (c) def. Renato Moicano via first-round submission (D'arce choke) to retain the UFC lightweight championship. The fighters feel each other in the first 30 seconds. Moicano lands a solid strike. Makhachev throws a head kick but it's blocked. Referee Herb Dean pauses the fight to warn Moicano about extending his fingers forward. Moicano throws an overhand right and Makhachv slips while defending. The champ with a solid jab. Makhachev scores the takedown. Moicano falls into a D'arce choke while getting to his knees. Makhachev gets the submission quickly!
Next up: the main event of the evening. It's lightweight champion Islam Makhachev against late-replacement Renato Moicano. Makhachev is a -1200 favorite heading into the fight.
Official result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Umar Nurmagomedov via unanimousdecision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)
Dvalishvili keeps the bantamweight championship in a very good fight between two high-level competitors.
Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov -- Round 5: Dvalishvili missed a spinning backfist. Dvalishvili shot for a takedown but was stuffed. Nurmagomedov stuffed two more takedown attempts, and then a third. Nurmagomedov landed a left hand and another seconds later. Dvalishvili shot for another takedown and again was stuffed. Nurmagomedov landed a good left hand again and a hard body kick behind it. Nurmagomedov landed a left hand and a body kick after stuffing another takedown attempt. A straight left landed for Nurmagomedov. Dvalishvili landed a good right hand. Dvalishvili landed a takedown with 20 seconds left in the fight and dragged Nurmagomedov back down after he stood. The scorecards will be interesting here.
Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov -- Round 4: Dvalishvili shot in for a takedown and Nurmagomedov defended and landed two good left hands and a sweeping right over the top. Dvalishvili again shot, this time briefly putting Numagomedov down but only for a second. Dvalishvili landed a good right hand. Nurmagomedov landed a right hand but looked to be fatiguing. Nurmagomedov landed a good right and a body kick, then another right hand. Dvalishvili landed a hard right hand. Nurmagomedov landed a cracking right hand. Both men landed left hands but Nurmagomedov looked increasingly exhausted. Dvalishvili landed a hard left and then scored with a takedown with 40 seconds left in the round. Back on the feet, Dvalishvili landed a few punches in the clinch before the round ended.
Merab Dvalishvili (c) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov -- Round 3: Dvalishvili threw a punch and followed in with a takedown attempt but Nurmagomedov got his leg loose and escaped to safety. Nurmagomedov landed a left hand and a good body kick back-to-back. Dvalishvili shot in again but didn't manage to complete the takedown. Dvalishvili got inside and tossed Nurmagomedov to the canvas but didn't follow him down but did score a takedown moments later, only for Nurmagomedov to kick him over to end up back on the feet in a body lock. Nurmagomedv landed a good leg kick and then got inside where he scored a takedown only for Dvalishvili to quickly bounce back up as the round ended.
