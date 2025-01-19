UFC 311 results, highlights: Islam Makhachev quickly submits Renato Moicano to retain lightweight title

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev saw his UFC 311 plans turned upside down when Arman Tsarukyan pulled out of their planned main event bout just one day before the card. Makhachev ultimately made the risky decision to go ahead with a fight against late-replacement Renato Moicano and he proved any worry over the opponent change was overblown, scoring a first round submission to retain his title.



The fight started slowly, with both men seemingly wanting to get a feel for an opponent they had not trained to face.



There was an exciting moment when Moicano threw a flurry of punches and Makhachev hit the canvas. It turned out to be the result of a slip, not a knockdown, but it was still Moicano's best moment of the fight as, not long after, Makhachev scored a takedown and things became a formality from there.



As Moicano attempted to scramble to his feet, Makhachev snaked an arm under the chin and locked up a d'arce choke to force the tap at the 4:05 mark of the opening round.



"I'm always looking for the finish," Makhachev said after his victory. "I told you guys, I'm not just talk. I told you, if my opponent gives me a small chance, I will close the fight."

With the win, Makhachev successfully defended his championship for the fourth time, breaking the record for consecutive lightweight title defenses. When asked who he wants to face next, the champion said the Octagon door is open for anyone willing to face him.



"For me, it's no matter," Makhachev said. "Who can make 155? Just step to the cage. ... I like this belt. It's not my job. If somebody wants this belt, come to the cage."

Moicano was dejected after the loss, clearly disappointed that he couldn't capitalize on an opportunity that fell in his lap despite gaining much respect for taking such a big risk on short notice.



"I'm not done," Moicano said. "I don't know if I'll ever get a chance like that again, but I'll try my best to do it."

Meanwhile, the co-main event was full of drama. Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov played high-speed chess over the first three rounds with the challenger doing everything he could to keep the champion at bay. But all the energy use came back to bite him as Nurmagomedov looked physically gassed in the final two rounds as Dvalishvili poured on the pressure. He went home with a sweep on the scorecards to retain his title. Nurmagomedov revealed after the fight that he suffered a broken hand in Round 1.

Plus, Jiri Prochazka delivered a massive statement to the rest of the light heavyweight division with a third-round TKO of Jamahal Hill.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way on Saturday bringing you all the results and highlights from the UFC 311 below.

UFC 311 card, results