After a long and grueling grind of a year, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is over. Its champion, for the third time in his career, is Joey Logano. And it's only fitting he came out on top this season in particular, as it was quite the curious ride.

Statistical prowess be damned, Logano made it all the way to Phoenix and ended up prevailing to earn the championship while the dominant drivers of the season, like Christopher Bell and Kyle Larson, fell by the wayside. In Bell's case, he didn't make the Championship 4 after a wall ride at Martinsville and an extensive review as to whether his spot in the Championship 4 would stand. It came just months after a similar decision by NASCAR was made on a much larger scale, as Austin Dillon was not permitted to have his win at Richmond count toward playoff eligibility due to rough driving on the last lap.

Meanwhile, 18 different drivers visited Victory Lane, from Kyle Larson's six wins to Harrison Burton's stunning upset to make the playoffs at Daytona in July. Three of the eight closest finishes in Cup Series history took place in the season, including the closest ever (Kyle Larson over Chris Buescher by 0.001 seconds) at Kansas in May and the closest three-wide finish ever (Daniel Suarez over Ryan Blaney by 0.003 and 0.007 over Kyle Busch) at Atlanta in February.

In all, these were some of the statistical top performers during the 2024 season:

  • Most wins: Kyle Larson (6 -- Las Vegas I, Kansas I, Sonoma, Brickyard 400, Bristol Night Race, Charlotte Roval)
  • Most top fives: Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell (15)
  • Most top 10s: Christopher Bell (23)
  • Best average finish: Chase Elliott (11.7)
  • Most laps led: Kyle Larson (1699)
  • Most laps completed:
  • Most poles: Kyle Larson (5 -- Richmond I, Martinsville I, Texas, Iowa, Chicago)
  • Rookie of the Year: Carson Hocevar

Here is a complete look at the full and final NASCAR Cup Series championship standings for 2024, including all drivers who declared for Cup points during the year:

RankDriverChangeComment
1Joey Logano--4 wins (Nashville, Atlanta II, Las Vegas II, Phoenix II) | 7 top 5s | 13 top 10s | 414 laps led | Avg. finish: 17.1
2Ryan Blaney--3 wins (Iowa, Pocono, Martinsville II) | 12 top 5s | 18 top 10s | 567 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.2
3William Byron--3 wins (Daytona 500, Circuit of the Americas, Martinsville I) | 13 top 5s | 21 top 10s | 357 laps led | Avg. finish: 12.9
4Tyler Reddick--3 wins (Talladega I, Michigan, Homestead) | 12 top 5s | 21 top 10s | 597 laps led | Avg. finish: 13.2
5Christopher Bell--3 wins (Phoenix I, Coca-Cola 600, New Hampshire) | 15 top 5s | 23 top 10s | 1145 laps led | Avg. finish: 12.8
6Kyle Larson--6 wins (Las Vegas I, Kansas I, Sonoma, Brickyard 400, Bristol Night Race, Charlotte Roval) | 15 top 5s | 18 top 10s | 1699 laps led | Avg. finish: 12.9
7Chase Elliott--1 win (Texas) | 11 top 5s | 19 top 10s | 431 laps led | Avg. finish: 11.7
8Denny Hamlin--3 wins (Bristol I, Richmond I, Dover) | 12 top 5s | 18 top 10s | 943 laps led | Avg. finish: 13.9
9Alex Bowman--1 win (Chicago) | 8 top 5s | 17 top 10s | 67 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.8
10Martin Truex Jr.--Best finish: 2nd (Bristol I) | 5 top 5s | 11 top 10s | 555 laps led | Avg. finish: 17.4
11Austin Cindric--1 win (Gateway) | 4 top 5s | 7 top 10s | 256 laps led | Avg. finish: 19.9
12Daniel Suarez--1 win (Atlanta I) | 4 top 5s | 9 top 10s | 209 laps led | Avg. finish: 17.9
13Brad Keselowski--1 win (Darlington I) | 9 top 5s | 13 top 10s | 318 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.6
14Chase Briscoe--1 win (Southern 500) | 3 top 5s | 9 top 10s | 43 laps led | Avg. finish: 18.8
15Ty Gibbs--Best finish: 2nd (Darlington I) | 8 top 5s | 12 top 10s | 417 laps led | Avg. finish: 17.4
16Harrison Burton--1 win (Daytona II) | 1 top 5 | 2 top 10s | 13 laps led | Avg. finish: 25.7
17Chris Buescher--1 win (Watkins Glen) | 6 top 5s | 15 top 10s | 208 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.3
18Bubba Wallace--Best finish: 3rd (Bristol Night Race) | 6 top 5s | 14 top 10s | 139 laps led | Avg. finish: 15.3
19Ross Chastain--1 win (Kansas II) | 6 top 5s | 14 top 10s | 311 laps led | Avg. finish: 14.9
20Kyle Busch--Best finish: 2nd (twice) | 5 top 5s | 10 top 10s | 230 laps led | Avg. finish: 18.3
21Carson Hocevar--Best finish: 3rd (Watkins Glen) | 1 top 5 | 6 top 10s | 16 laps led | Avg. finish: 18.3 | 2024 Cup Rookie of the Year
22Todd Gilliland--Best finish: 6th (Brickyard 400) | 4 top 10s | 130 laps led | Avg. finish: 20.9
23Michael McDowell--Best finish: 2nd (Sonoma) | 2 top 5s | 7 top 10s | 256 laps led | Avg. finish: 21.3
24Noah Gragson--Best finish: 3rd (Talladega I) | 1 top 5 | 7 top 10s | 13 laps led | Avg. finish: 19.6
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.--1 win (Talladega II) | 3 top 5s | 6 top 10s | 28 laps led | Avg. finish: 22.1
26Ryan Preece--Best finish: 4th (Nashville) | 1 top 5 | 5 top 10s | 2 laps led | Avg. finish: 20.9
27Josh Berry--Best finish: 3rd (twice) | 2 top 5s | 4 top 10s | 96 laps led | Avg. finish: 22.7
28Erik Jones--Best finish: 5th (Talladega II) | 1 top 5 | 2 top 10s | Avg. finish: 22.9 | Missed two races (Injury)
29Daniel Hemric--Best finish: 9th (four times) | 4 top 10s | 15 laps led | Avg. finish: 23.0
30Zane Smith--Best finish: 2nd (Nashville) | 2 top 5s | 4 top 10s | 6 laps led | Avg. finish: 23.2
31Justin Haley--Best finish: 7th (Talladega II) | 3 top 10s | 30 laps led | Avg. finish: 23.4
32Corey LaJoie--Best finish: 4th (Daytona 500) | 1 top 5 | 3 top 10s | 45 laps led | Avg. finish: 23.7
33Austin Dillon--1 win (Richmond II) | 1 top 5 | 5 top 10s | 36 laps led | Avg. finish: 22.6
34John Hunter Nemechek--Best finish: 6th (Bristol I) | 4 top 10s | 36 laps led | Avg. finish: 25.4
35Kaz Grala--Best finish: 14th (Atlanta I) | Avg. finish: 28.5 (24 starts)
36Cody Ware--Best finish: 4th (Daytona II) | 1 top 5 | 1 top 10 | 1 lap led | Avg. finish: 21.0 (9 starts)
37Jimmie Johnson--Best finish: 26th (Phoenix II) | Avg. finish: 30.6
38Joey Hand--1 start | Finished 4th at Chicago | 7 laps led
39Derek Kraus--Best finish: 25th (Phoenix II) | 8 laps led | Avg. finish: 29.7 (6 starts)
40David Ragan--1 start | Finished 20th in the Daytona 500 | 2 laps led
41Kamui Kobayashi--1 start | Finished 29th at Circuit of the Americas
42Will Brown--1 start | Finished 31st at Sonoma
43Juan Pablo Montoya--1 start | Finished 32nd at Watkins Glen
44Cam Waters--1 start | Finished 35th at Sonoma