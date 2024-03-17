Ayo Dosunmu is staying aggressive when his opportunities arise, and the Chicago Bulls could not be more pleased.

After erupting for a career-best 34 points in Saturday's home win against the Washington Wizards, Dosunmu will aim for an encore Monday when Chicago hosts the Portland Trail Blazers.

Still without guard Coby White (right hip strain), who missed his second straight game Saturday, the Bulls have seen Dosunmu make the most of increased minutes with a revamped approach.

"I always try to be in attack mode," Dosunmu said. "That's the growth in my game. Not playing timid, always attacking whether I keep the dribble or kick out or attack or try to get (Nikola Vucevic) a shot; always be in attack mode.

"That's the most dangerous player to guard, someone who's always in attack mode. Not just for the setup, but also to create. That's something I try to hone in on."

Bulls coach Billy Donovan said after the Wizards game that the Bulls are hopeful White can return in a week or less. While that may mean a shift for Dosunmu, his improvement has persisted even in a reserve role.

Dosunmu enters Monday averaging 11.2 points in 28 minutes, both highs in his three-season career.

"I do think there's even more room for improvement for him," Donovan said. "I think he had to solve some things for himself."

Portland opened March with two victories at Memphis in as many nights but has lost six of eight since, including a 126-107 defeat in New Orleans on Saturday.

The Trail Blazers (19-48) sputtered down the stretch, scoring just 15 points in the fourth quarter.

While Anfernee Simons (25 points, eight assists) and Deandre Ayton (20 points, eight rebounds) both flirted with double-doubles, guard Dalano Banton remained the team's most notable offensive development.

A trade-deadline acquisition from Boston, who spent his first two seasons with Toronto, Banton led the Blazers with 28 points Saturday while connecting on 4 of 8 attempts from long range.

Banton is shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range in 16 games with Portland after shooting just 12.5 percent with the Celtics.

"I feel like, even when I was shooting in Boston, Toronto, previous teams, I feel the same way I do now," Banton said. "I feel like I'm going to knock it down. Sometimes it wouldn't go in, but I still felt like I'd make it. Just trust the work that you put in.

"I know how many shots I take per day; I know what I do, I see myself make it. So just try to envision it going in, just being confident."

Chicago is aiming for a season sweep of Portland after earning a 104-96 road victory on Jan. 28. DeMar DeRozan sparked the Bulls with 20 points and has reached that mark in eight straight games against the Blazers. Portland's Jerami Grant led all scorers with 24 points.

The Bulls have won four straight games in the series. Portland is 67-66 against Chicago all-time.

--Field Level Media