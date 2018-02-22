MIA
NO

Pelicans come back from break to face Heat

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2018

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Pelicans and the Miami Heat are in eighth place in their respective conferences coming off the NBA All-Star break, and when they meet Friday night at the Smoothie King Center, the Pelicans will try to recapture the feel-good emotions of a three-game winning streak just before the break.

Although New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry is not a believer in "momentum" -- especially coming off a nine-day break -- there is no question his team was learning to operate more efficiently since the loss of center DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury on Jan. 26.

The Pelicans (31-26) lost five of their first six games while adjusting to Cousins' absence but rallied to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers before the break, with Anthony Davis averaging 41.3 points on 58 percent shooting, 14.0 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in those victories.

It may or may not be a coincidence, but Davis' surge may be tied to a call he received from the rehabbing Cousins to be more aggressive in taking over games.

"Obviously, we're still in a dogfight for the playoffs, but we've put ourselves in a (better) position," Gentry said after the Pelicans' first post-break practice on Wednesday. "The last couple of years we've been trying to dig ourselves out of a hole because of the injury situation and the things that are going on.

"Obviously, losing DeMarcus is a huge loss, but my message to the team is we can still accomplish what we set out to do."

"We ended on a winning streak," Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday said. "That feels really good to come out of the break with that energy and motivation. I think there's a little juice there."

Davis, who played in his fifth All-Star game and wore the jersey number "0" in honor of the missing Cousins, has been dynamic in his last three games. He made 15 of 18 shots from the field against the Lakers.

"He might beg to differ, but it looked effortless," New Orleans point guard Rajon Rondo said. "It didn't look like he was forcing anything. All the shots he took were great shots."

The Pelicans are just a half-game ahead of the No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers (30-26) in the West. The Heat, who dropped two consecutive games before the break, are 1.5 games ahead of the ninth-place Pistons (28-29) in the East.

The Heat (30-28) picked up guard Dwyane Wade in a recent trade with Cleveland, but they are just 3-7 in their last 10 games. Kelly Olynyck missed the previous four games with a strained left shoulder and is listed as doubtful.

"He's progressing," Heat coach Erick Spoelstra said.

Guard Rodney McGruder has been out since October after breaking a tibia, but he is also inching his way back into shape. Spoelstra will continue to have Wade come off the bench to sub out Tyler Johnson because he wants Wade to add energy to the second unit.

The Heat players will wear a jersey patch in memory of the 17 shooting victims at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Richardson
0 SF
A. Davis
23 PF
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
27.4 Pts. Per Game 27.4
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
45.4 Field Goal % 54.1
45.4 Three Point % 54.1
82.1 Free Throw % 82.0
away team logo
J. Richardson SF 0
13.2 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.9 APG
home team logo
A. Davis PF 23
27.4 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 30-28 -----
home team logo Pelicans 31-26 -----
O/U 215.0, NO -2.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
O/U 215.0, NO -2.5
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 30-28 100.5 PPG 42.6 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Pelicans 31-26 111.3 PPG 43.5 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
J. Richardson SF 13.2 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.9 APG 45.4 FG%
A. Davis PF 27.4 PPG 10.7 RPG 2.4 APG 54.1 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
H. Whiteside
J. Richardson
T. Johnson
W. Ellington
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
D. Wade
J. Winslow
L. Babbitt
J. Mickey
D. Jones Jr.
O. White
U. Haslem
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
G. Dragic 53 31.8 17.4 4.0 4.7 0.8 0.2 2.3 44.0 36.0 76.5 0.7 3.3
D. Waiters 30 30.6 14.3 2.6 3.8 0.8 0.3 2.3 39.8 30.6 73.9 0.3 2.3
H. Whiteside 39 25.7 14.2 11.9 0.8 0.7 1.7 1.7 55.0 100.0 72.7 3.2 8.8
J. Richardson 58 34.1 13.2 3.3 2.9 1.3 0.9 1.9 45.4 38.5 82.1 0.7 2.6
T. Johnson 50 29.3 11.5 3.6 2.3 0.9 0.5 1.2 41.7 35.2 82.7 0.5 3.1
W. Ellington 57 26.6 11.2 3.0 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.7 40.6 38.7 84.2 0.3 2.7
K. Olynyk 54 23.4 11.0 5.5 2.3 0.8 0.4 2.0 49.5 36.8 75.4 1.1 4.4
J. Johnson 50 26.6 10.5 4.9 3.9 0.9 0.6 2.1 48.6 30.9 69.5 0.8 4.0
D. Wade 3 22.0 7.0 5.3 3.3 1.0 1.0 4.0 32.1 20.0 50.0 1.0 4.3
J. Winslow 44 23.2 6.2 5.3 2.0 0.6 0.5 1.2 39.7 39.7 69.2 0.9 4.4
L. Babbitt 1 9.0 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 66.7 66.7 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Mickey 17 13.9 4.5 4.2 0.5 0.2 0.5 0.9 47.8 9.1 68.8 0.8 3.4
D. Jones Jr. 10 19.3 4.0 2.7 0.5 0.3 0.9 0.5 37.5 15.4 57.1 1.5 1.2
O. White 6 13.3 3.3 1.8 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 43.8 36.4 66.7 0.5 1.3
U. Haslem 8 5.6 0.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 0.1 0.3 40.0 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.4
Total 58 240.9 100.5 42.6 21.8 7.00 5.17 14.1 45.2 35.9 75.6 8.8 33.8
Pelicans
Roster
A. Davis
D. Cousins
J. Holiday
N. Mirotic
E. Moore
J. Crawford
D. Miller
R. Rondo
I. Clark
E. Okafor
C. Diallo
D. Liggins
M. James
J. Smith
C. Cooke
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Davis 51 36.4 27.4 10.7 2.4 1.3 2.1 2.1 54.1 36.7 82.0 2.4 8.3
D. Cousins 48 36.2 25.2 12.9 5.4 1.6 1.6 5.0 47.0 35.4 74.6 2.2 10.7
J. Holiday 57 36.7 18.6 4.3 5.5 1.5 0.7 2.5 48.8 32.5 78.7 0.6 3.7
N. Mirotic 6 34.0 15.5 9.2 1.7 1.7 1.3 1.3 40.2 30.2 71.4 2.8 6.3
E. Moore 57 31.8 12.5 2.7 2.2 1.0 0.1 1.3 51.2 43.3 69.4 0.7 2.0
J. Crawford 2 18.5 9.0 1.5 4.5 0.0 0.5 2.0 50.0 80.0 0.0 1.0 0.5
D. Miller 57 23.2 8.2 2.0 1.3 0.3 0.2 0.7 45.9 43.0 88.0 0.2 1.8
R. Rondo 43 24.6 7.5 3.6 7.3 0.9 0.2 2.1 46.2 34.7 47.6 0.5 3.1
I. Clark 51 17.3 5.8 1.6 1.3 0.3 0.1 0.7 41.8 29.1 68.4 0.1 1.5
E. Okafor 4 15.8 4.5 6.3 0.5 0.0 1.8 0.3 36.8 0.0 66.7 3.5 2.8
C. Diallo 30 8.6 3.8 3.0 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.3 54.8 0.0 80.8 0.6 2.3
D. Liggins 9 11.9 2.9 1.1 1.0 1.0 0.2 0.3 64.7 50.0 0.0 0.2 0.9
M. James 4 4.5 1.0 0.3 1.5 0.3 0.0 0.3 22.2 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
J. Smith 3 4.0 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.3
C. Cooke 9 2.7 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 20.0 16.7 50.0 0.0 0.1
Total 57 243.9 111.3 43.5 26.4 7.82 5.39 14.9 48.3 36.5 76.0 8.5 35.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores