Blazers, Nuggets meet in pivotal game for both teams

  Apr 08, 2018

With three days left in the NBA regular season, the Western Conference playoff picture is as murky as a swamp. Five teams are battling for the last four seeds and the order after the top two is still uncertain.

Two of the teams, on different paths, clash Monday night in Denver. The Portland Trail Blazers (48-32) have clinched a spot and are clinging to the third seed but have lost three in a row. The Denver Nuggets (45-35) are sitting ninth but are streaking, having won five straight.

The game has big meaning for both teams. The Blazers are trying to hold off the Utah Jazz to stay in the third spot, but they have stumbled. Their postseason seed will likely be determined when they host the Jazz on Wednesday night, but they aren't worried about their current losing streak.

"We're good," guard CJ McCollum said after Saturday night's loss in San Antonio. "If you had told me that we have 48 wins and have two games left and a chance to finish in third place, I would have told you I'll take it.

"Considering where we're at, there's no excuses for injuries and stuff like that, but I feel like we're heading in the right direction heading to the playoffs. We should be fully healthy or close to fully healthy and I think that will make a difference."

Damian Lillard scored 33 points in the loss after missing one game with a sprained left ankle, and he'll be ready to go against Denver on Monday night.

He'll need to be the way the Nuggets have played of late. After escaping with two overtime victories last week, Denver has racked up three more solid wins. The 134-115 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon eliminated the Clippers and kept the Nuggets' playoff hopes alive.

Denver probably must win its last two games -- Monday and Wednesday in Minnesota -- to make the postseason for the first time in five years, but they are a confident bunch.

"We're playing get-it-done basketball," Denver coach Michael Malone said after the win in L.A. "We're finding ways to get the job done."

The streak has been impressive because it has come without second leading scorer Gary Harris, who has missed 11 games with a sprained right knee. He isn't expected back for the remaining two games of the regular season, but in his absence others have stepped up.

Lately it has been Will Barton, who had 31 points in Saturday's win.

"I relish in those moments," Barton said Saturday. "I'd rather have (Harris) there, of course, especially with what we're trying to accomplish. But one man down, I just gotta take it upon myself to be better."

The Nuggets as a whole have been better, and it has put them on the brink of a playoff berth. It won't be easy. The Trail Blazers are trying to get back on track before the start of the postseason, so both teams will have something big to play for.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
N. Jokic
15 C
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
18.3 Pts. Per Game 18.3
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
43.9 Field Goal % 49.9
43.9 Three Point % 49.9
92.1 Free Throw % 84.9
D. Lillard PG 0
26.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.6 APG
N. Jokic C 15
18.3 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 6.1 APG
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 48-32 106.0 PPG 45.3 RPG 19.6 APG
home team logo Nuggets 45-35 110.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.2 APG
D. Lillard PG 26.8 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.6 APG 43.9 FG%
N. Jokic C 18.3 PPG 10.6 RPG 6.1 APG 50.0 FG%
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
S. Napier
E. Turner
M. Harkless
P. Connaughton
W. Baldwin
E. Davis
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
C. Swanigan
G. Papagiannis
J. Layman
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 71 36.5 26.8 4.5 6.6 1.1 0.4 2.9 43.9 36.3 92.1 0.9 3.6
C. McCollum 79 36.1 21.5 3.9 3.4 0.9 0.4 1.9 44.5 39.6 83.6 0.6 3.3
J. Nurkic 77 26.4 14.3 8.8 1.8 0.8 1.4 2.3 50.5 0.0 63.8 2.3 6.5
A. Aminu 67 30.0 9.4 7.6 1.2 1.1 0.6 1.1 39.8 37.4 73.8 1.4 6.2
S. Napier 72 20.9 8.8 2.3 2.1 1.1 0.2 1.3 42.4 37.7 83.8 0.3 2.0
E. Turner 77 25.6 8.3 3.1 2.2 0.6 0.3 1.2 45.2 33.3 85.0 0.4 2.7
M. Harkless 59 21.4 6.5 2.7 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 49.5 41.5 71.2 0.8 2.0
P. Connaughton 80 18.3 5.5 2.0 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.5 42.1 35.1 84.1 0.4 1.5
W. Baldwin 6 11.3 5.5 1.0 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.7 66.7 80.0 55.6 0.0 1.0
E. Davis 76 18.9 5.4 7.4 0.5 0.4 0.7 0.8 58.5 0.0 66.7 2.4 5.0
Z. Collins 64 15.8 4.5 3.4 0.8 0.3 0.5 0.9 40.1 31.2 64.3 0.7 2.7
M. Leonard 32 7.9 3.5 2.2 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.3 59.0 42.3 81.8 0.4 1.8
C. Swanigan 25 7.3 2.4 2.0 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.7 39.7 12.5 66.7 0.6 1.4
G. Papagiannis 1 4.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0
J. Layman 34 4.7 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.1 29.8 20.0 66.7 0.1 0.4
Total 80 240.9 106.0 45.3 19.6 6.95 5.15 13.0 45.3 36.8 80.2 10.1 35.2
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
G. Harris
J. Murray
W. Barton
P. Millsap
W. Chandler
T. Lyles
D. Harris
M. Plumlee
K. Faried
T. Craig
M. Morris
J. Hernangomez
M. Beasley
D. Arthur
R. Jefferson
T. Lydon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 73 32.3 18.3 10.6 6.1 1.2 0.8 2.8 50.0 39.4 84.9 2.6 8.0
G. Harris 65 34.8 17.7 2.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 1.8 48.6 39.9 82.7 0.6 2.1
J. Murray 79 31.5 16.7 3.7 3.4 1.0 0.3 2.1 45.3 38.3 91.4 1.0 2.7
W. Barton 79 32.9 15.5 5.0 4.1 1.0 0.7 1.8 45.2 36.7 81.1 0.8 4.1
P. Millsap 36 29.8 15.0 6.4 2.9 1.1 1.1 1.9 47.2 35.2 69.5 1.6 4.7
W. Chandler 72 31.4 10.1 5.3 2.2 0.6 0.5 1.2 44.8 35.7 77.2 1.4 3.9
T. Lyles 72 19.3 10.1 4.8 1.3 0.4 0.5 0.8 49.1 38.1 70.6 0.8 4.0
D. Harris 24 20.2 8.5 1.6 2.5 0.6 0.2 1.1 41.1 34.4 87.0 0.1 1.5
M. Plumlee 72 19.6 7.1 5.4 1.9 0.7 1.1 1.4 59.8 0.0 45.7 1.8 3.6
K. Faried 32 14.4 5.9 4.8 0.6 0.4 0.4 0.7 51.4 0.0 70.6 2.1 2.7
T. Craig 37 16.7 4.4 3.4 0.7 0.3 0.4 0.5 45.3 29.3 62.9 1.1 2.3
M. Morris 3 8.3 3.3 0.7 2.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 66.7 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.7
J. Hernangomez 25 11.1 3.3 2.2 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 38.7 28.0 83.3 0.7 1.4
M. Beasley 62 9.5 3.2 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.4 41.0 34.1 66.7 0.2 0.9
D. Arthur 19 7.4 2.8 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.2 0.8 46.8 34.8 66.7 0.2 0.6
R. Jefferson 20 8.2 1.5 0.9 0.8 0.1 0.1 0.3 44.4 28.6 57.1 0.1 0.8
T. Lydon 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 80 242.2 110.3 44.4 25.2 7.70 4.94 14.4 47.1 37.2 76.9 11.0 33.4
