Celtics host Wizards, hunting for first post-break win

  • Feb 28, 2019

The Boston Celtics will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

Winless since the All-Star break, the Celtics are fifth in the Eastern Conference, although finishing third is realistic if they can right the ship.

After an 0-3 road trip, the Celtics returned home Wednesday and dropped a 97-92 decision to the Portland Trail Blazers. Boston didn't lead after the first quarter, but the result was an improvement after being routed 118-95 on Tuesday at Toronto.

Kyrie Irving scored 31 points for the Celtics, who continue to struggle at a time when teams are trying to get into a playoff groove.

"It's part of the NBA season. You never know," Irving said in the Boston Herald. "I've been part of two organizations. One where I was in Cleveland, and in 2017 down the stretch we lost a lot of games in a row and ended up sweeping the whole Eastern Conference."

Irving's 3-pointer with 28 seconds left cut Portland's lead to 95-92, but Portland's Damian Lillard sealed it with two free throws with 12 seconds left.

Jaylen Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum added 14 points, and Marcus Smart and Al Horford scored 13 each.

"I actually just told the guys, you walk out of here a little bit more encouraged because the reason we lost, if anything, was we didn't make shots, and I think it was because we were pressing," Celtics coach Brad Stevens said in the Herald.

"Tonight, you know, to come back and guard this team on the second night of a back-to-back and hold them under 100 is -- we give ourselves a chance to win. We just didn't score enough."

Celtics guard Terry Rozier missed Wednesday's game because of a sore knee tendon.

Washington is coming off a rare road win -- 125-116 at Brooklyn on Wednesday, improving to 8-24 away from home.

Bradley Beal scored 31 points, and Trevor Ariza had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Wizards, who had lost four straight overall and nine of 12.

Washington pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Nets 33-19.

"We were locked in. We defended," Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. "We did a great job defending the basketball."

Reserve Thomas Bryant had 18 points, and Bobby Portis finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who led by as many as 28 points and out-rebounded Brooklyn 57-41.

Beal converted 12 of 22 field goal attempts as he ended a torrid February. He averaged 30.9 points while shooting 52.4 percent from the field in the month.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Beal said.

"I just want to win -- whatever it looks like. Sometimes it's going to involve me scoring 30-plus and some nights I won't have to. So whatever it looks like, I want to go out there and get it done. ... I'm super confident right now in my game and I'm just trying to make the playoffs."

Washington is 11th in the East, three games out of the final playoff spot.

--Field Level Media

Wizards
Roster
B. Beal
J. Wall
T. Ariza
B. Portis
D. Howard
J. Green
J. Parker
T. Bryant
T. Satoransky
S. Dekker
C. Randle
D. Robinson
J. McRae
I. Mahinmi
W. Johnson
O. White
R. Baker
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Beal 61 37.4 25.7 5.0 5.4 1.4 0.8 2.9 47.8 35.0 82.8 1.1 3.9
J. Wall 32 34.5 20.7 3.6 8.7 1.5 0.9 3.8 44.4 30.2 69.7 0.5 3.2
T. Ariza 31 36.6 15.2 5.7 4.4 1.5 0.2 1.7 40.6 31.5 78.3 0.8 4.9
B. Portis 7 27.3 15.0 8.1 1.7 1.4 0.3 1.6 47.8 43.3 66.7 1.7 6.4
D. Howard 9 25.6 12.8 9.2 0.4 0.8 0.4 1.8 62.3 0.0 60.4 2.7 6.6
J. Green 59 27.8 12.4 4.4 2.0 0.5 0.5 1.3 47.3 36.4 90.2 0.9 3.5
J. Parker 7 26.6 10.6 7.3 3.7 1.3 0.7 3.0 45.3 25.0 61.1 1.1 6.1
T. Bryant 51 19.3 9.9 5.9 1.3 0.3 0.8 0.8 63.4 38.2 79.5 1.5 4.4
T. Satoransky 59 24.8 8.1 3.1 4.4 1.0 0.2 1.3 49.6 44.0 79.2 0.9 2.2
S. Dekker 27 15.9 6.4 3.3 0.9 0.7 0.3 0.4 51.0 27.6 50.0 1.2 2.1
C. Randle 31 15.5 5.9 1.3 2.2 0.5 0.0 1.1 45.0 43.5 65.0 0.2 1.1
D. Robinson 4 8.0 4.8 1.8 0.5 0.8 0.3 0.0 61.5 0.0 50.0 0.5 1.3
J. McRae 19 9.1 4.3 1.1 0.6 0.3 0.3 0.5 50.0 53.3 58.3 0.2 0.9
I. Mahinmi 31 14.4 4.0 3.5 0.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 49.4 8.3 68.3 1.3 2.2
W. Johnson 7 17.4 3.9 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.6 0.7 33.3 26.3 57.1 0.3 1.7
O. White 3 2.0 0.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
R. Baker 4 11.3 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 61 243.3 114.0 41 26.7 8.74 4.77 13.9 47.0 34.6 76.3 9.1 32.0
Celtics
Roster
K. Irving
J. Tatum
M. Morris
A. Horford
J. Brown
G. Hayward
T. Rozier
M. Smart
D. Theis
A. Baynes
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
R. Williams
G. Yabusele
P. Dozier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Irving 51 32.7 23.6 4.8 6.8 1.6 0.5 2.6 49.6 41.5 87.1 1.2 3.6
J. Tatum 62 31.2 16.3 6.2 1.8 1.0 0.8 1.5 45.7 37.8 86.4 1.0 5.3
M. Morris 57 27.8 14.4 6.1 1.4 0.6 0.3 1.3 46.8 39.1 85.7 0.9 5.1
A. Horford 52 28.8 12.9 6.8 4.0 0.9 1.4 1.5 51.7 34.9 79.6 1.9 4.9
J. Brown 57 25.9 12.7 4.4 1.4 1.0 0.5 1.4 45.3 31.9 67.5 0.9 3.5
G. Hayward 56 25.9 10.9 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.3 1.5 43.3 33.2 85.2 0.8 3.7
T. Rozier 60 23.1 8.9 4.1 3.1 0.9 0.3 0.9 37.7 35.3 82.7 0.4 3.7
M. Smart 61 27.2 8.3 3.0 4.0 1.7 0.4 1.5 40.2 35.5 77.0 0.7 2.3
D. Theis 48 14.8 6.4 3.8 1.1 0.3 0.7 0.5 56.5 43.4 75.0 1.4 2.4
A. Baynes 34 14.9 5.7 4.3 1.1 0.2 0.7 0.8 46.6 33.3 84.8 1.8 2.6
B. Wanamaker 27 9.3 3.6 1.0 1.4 0.3 0.0 0.5 47.2 51.6 93.3 0.1 0.9
S. Ojeleye 42 10.8 3.4 1.6 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.3 43.0 31.0 66.7 0.4 1.2
R. Williams 25 8.8 2.8 2.4 0.2 0.2 1.3 0.4 73.8 0.0 66.7 0.9 1.5
G. Yabusele 31 5.6 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 43.4 21.1 71.4 0.5 0.6
P. Dozier 4 2.5 1.8 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 50.0 50.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
Total 62 241.6 112.2 44.9 26.1 8.73 5.69 12.6 46.3 36.6 81.2 10.1 34.8
