PHO
DAL

Mavs ready to celebrate Nowitzki's final home game

  • STATS TSX
  • Apr 08, 2019

When the Dallas Mavericks play host to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, the game will serve only as a vehicle for a Texas-sized sendoff for Hall-of-Fame-bound forward Dirk Nowitzki as he plays in what will likely be the final home game of his illustrious career.

While the 14-time All-Star and sixth-leading scorer in NBA history has yet to officially announce that his 21st season will be his last, the Mavs are prepared to honor Nowitzki throughout the game with ceremonies celebrating his numerous career achievements.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who purchased the franchise on Jan. 4, 2000, not long after Dallas made a draft-night deal with the Milwaukee Bucks to acquire the mostly unknown 7-foot teenager from Würzburg, Germany, in the 1999 NBA Draft, said the night is going to be emotional.

"It's going to be amazing. Before 1/8the game 3/8, during and we're going to keep people afterwards and do something extra special," Cuban told Mavs.com. "There's going to be some special guests that we've flown in that are important to Dirk. There's going to be all kinds of people."

Nowitzki was named NBA MVP after the 2006-07 season, a year after being rebuffed by Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Five years later, Nowitzki, the lone superstar on the Mavs roster, defeated Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh in their first season together in Miami to win Dallas its only NBA championship.

Nowitzki, who was brilliant that title season in sweeping Kobe Bryant and the two-time defending Los Angeles Lakers in the second round, and then beating Kevin Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, was named NBA Finals MVP.

"It's been an experience that has been second to none, really on every level," Mavs coach Rick Carlisle told reporters of coaching Nowitzki for the last 11 seasons. "From the tone that he sets every day to how he approaches the game, and how he enables his teammates to play better than they would otherwise because of how he affects the game.

"(He's) the breed of player that wants the responsibility of winning and losing, and his willingness to put his face on the franchise is very unique," Carlisle continued. "There just aren't many guys around, and he's done it with an integrity, humility and loyalty that is unmatched from anything that I've seen in my 34 years 1/8in the NBA 3/8."

As for the game, Dallas and Phoenix have long been playing out the string. The Suns, who still need a win just to reach 20 wins on the season, will finish at the bottom of the Western Conference.

Phoenix enters Tuesday's game having allowed 70-plus points in the first half in consecutive games. The Suns rallied to win the first over an equally depleted and sub-.500 New Orleans team, but were clobbered 149-113 by the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

"As a young group, as a young team, (Phoenix) has a lot to learn," Suns coach Igor Kokoskov told the Arizona Republic. "We have a lot to learn. A lot of film. A lot of points we can use to grow individually and as a group."

Picking up a few pointers from Nowitzki couldn't hurt.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Jackson
20 SF
D. Powell
7 PF
21.4 Min. Per Game 21.4
10.6 Pts. Per Game 10.6
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
41.5 Field Goal % 59.8
41.5 Three Point % 59.8
67.3 Free Throw % 77.2
away team logo
J. Jackson SF 20
11.4 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.3 APG
home team logo
D. Powell PF 7
10.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 1.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Suns 19-62 -----
home team logo Mavericks 32-48 -----
DAL -7, O/U 220.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
DAL -7, O/U 220.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, Texas
Team Stats
away team logo Suns 19-62 107.5 PPG 40.4 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Mavericks 32-48 108.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
J. Jackson SF 11.4 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.3 APG 41.5 FG%
D. Powell PF 10.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.4 APG 59.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
T. Warren
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
J. Jackson
T. Johnson
M. Bridges
R. Holmes
J. Crawford
T. Daniels
E. Okobo
D. Melton
D. Bender
J. Fredette
R. Spalding
Q. Acy
G. King
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 64 35.0 26.6 4.1 6.8 0.9 0.2 4.1 46.7 32.6 86.6 0.6 3.5
T. Warren 43 31.6 18.0 4.0 1.5 1.2 0.7 1.2 48.6 42.8 81.5 0.7 3.3
K. Oubre Jr. 40 29.5 16.9 4.9 1.6 1.4 1.0 1.8 45.3 32.5 76.1 1.2 3.7
D. Ayton 71 30.7 16.3 10.3 1.8 0.9 0.9 1.8 58.5 0.0 74.6 3.1 7.1
J. Jackson 78 25.0 11.4 4.3 2.3 0.9 0.7 2.2 41.5 32.7 67.3 0.8 3.5
T. Johnson 13 31.2 11.1 4.0 4.2 1.1 0.5 1.1 36.8 32.1 87.2 1.2 2.8
M. Bridges 81 29.4 8.3 3.2 2.1 1.6 0.5 0.9 42.7 33.7 80.9 0.7 2.6
R. Holmes 70 16.9 8.2 4.7 0.9 0.6 1.1 0.7 60.8 0.0 73.1 1.6 3.1
J. Crawford 63 18.6 7.3 1.3 3.6 0.5 0.2 1.5 38.2 31.7 84.2 0.1 1.1
T. Daniels 50 15.0 6.4 1.5 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.5 41.5 38.5 78.3 0.3 1.2
E. Okobo 52 17.9 5.6 1.9 2.4 0.6 0.1 1.3 39.1 28.1 77.8 0.2 1.6
D. Melton 49 19.7 5.0 2.7 3.2 1.3 0.5 1.5 38.9 30.5 76.0 0.5 2.2
D. Bender 45 17.6 4.8 3.8 1.1 0.4 0.5 0.8 44.7 21.6 58.0 0.7 3.1
J. Fredette 5 10.2 4.4 1.0 0.8 0.6 0.0 0.8 30.8 0.0 100.0 0.2 0.8
R. Spalding 11 9.5 3.9 3.4 0.3 0.5 0.6 0.6 60.6 0.0 33.3 1.3 2.1
Q. Acy 10 12.3 1.7 2.5 0.8 0.1 0.4 0.4 22.2 13.3 70.0 0.3 2.2
G. King 1 6.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 81 242.5 107.5 40.4 23.9 8.91 5.09 15.2 45.9 32.9 78.0 9.2 31.2
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Barea
D. Powell
T. Burke
J. Brunson
D. Finney-Smith
M. Kleber
D. Nowitzki
D. Harris
R. Broekhoff
S. Mejri
D. Macon
C. Lee
K. Antetokounmpo
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 71 32.2 21.2 7.7 5.9 1.0 0.3 3.4 42.7 32.6 71.1 1.2 6.5
T. Hardaway Jr. 19 29.4 15.5 3.2 1.9 0.6 0.1 1.3 40.4 32.1 76.7 0.4 2.8
J. Barea 38 19.8 10.9 2.5 5.6 0.6 0.0 1.9 41.8 29.7 70.5 0.3 2.2
D. Powell 75 21.4 10.6 5.2 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.8 59.8 31.2 77.2 1.7 3.5
T. Burke 22 17.3 9.4 1.5 2.5 0.5 0.1 0.9 46.3 34.5 81.4 0.5 1.0
J. Brunson 71 21.6 9.3 2.3 3.1 0.5 0.1 1.2 47.1 35.4 73.7 0.4 1.9
D. Finney-Smith 79 24.6 7.4 4.8 1.2 0.9 0.5 0.9 43.0 31.0 70.9 1.7 3.1
M. Kleber 70 21.2 6.9 4.6 1.0 0.5 1.1 0.7 45.2 35.0 79.2 1.3 3.3
D. Nowitzki 49 14.9 6.6 2.9 0.6 0.2 0.3 0.3 35.8 30.8 75.6 0.1 2.8
D. Harris 66 15.4 6.1 1.6 1.7 0.5 0.2 0.8 37.7 30.9 75.2 0.2 1.5
R. Broekhoff 40 10.6 4.1 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.3 46.7 42.0 78.9 0.2 1.4
S. Mejri 35 11.0 4.0 3.5 1.0 0.3 0.7 0.6 50.5 36.7 62.5 1.0 2.5
D. Macon 8 11.3 3.6 1.5 0.9 0.1 0.0 0.8 37.0 45.5 57.1 0.3 1.3
C. Lee 20 11.6 3.3 1.1 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.4 37.1 26.5 71.4 0.2 1.0
K. Antetokounmpo 2 5.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.5
Total 80 241.3 108.9 45.1 23.3 6.53 4.26 13.6 44.7 34.0 74.1 10.1 35.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores