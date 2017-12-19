GS
LAL

No Text

KD shoots Warriors past Lakers 116-114 in OT on Kobe's night

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) On the night the Los Angeles Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryant's jerseys, Kevin Durant provided his own tribute with a deadly accurate impression of the Black Mamba.

Durant couldn't hit a shot early on, but simply refused to stop launching.

And when the game was finally on the line, he didn't miss.

Durant scored 36 points and hit a tiebreaking 22-foot jumper with 7.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Lakers 116-114 Monday for their ninth consecutive victory.

Klay Thompson had 17 points and 10 rebounds as the defending NBA champions predictably dampened a celebratory night for the Lakers, who honored Bryant with a halftime ceremony.

''That was for Kobe Night,'' Durant said with a grin. ''I had to get them up for Kob.''

Durant and Thompson combined to miss 31 of their first 40 shots, allowing the Lakers to keep it close. Durant was 6 for 25 in regulation but he went 4 for 4 in overtime, capped by the pure go-ahead jumper that eventually won it.

Stephen Curry missed his fifth straight game with a sprained ankle, and Draymond Green sat out for the fourth time in five games with right shoulder soreness. Durant and the Warriors still hit enough big buckets to handle the Lakers, but only after plenty of misses.

''I've had so many bad shooting nights, and I know that it makes just for a better player,'' Durant said. ''I got better tonight. I fought through it, I was able to make some shots down the stretch, and I feel more confident going into my next game shooting the ball.''

The Lakers missed several opportunities down the regulation stretch to seize control of the game. They also had a chance to tie it at the end, but David West blocked Lonzo Ball's shot and Brandon Ingram couldn't beat the buzzer.

''The past two years, we've got blown out of games (like this),'' said Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr., whose eight points included a thunderous dunk over Durant that brought the crowd to its feet. ''Now we're taking these guys to overtime, and it's going down to the last shot. That's a huge step in growth. Now the next step is winning these games.''

Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points in a reserve role and Ingram added 19 for the Lakers, who have lost three straight and eight of 10. Ball had 16 points, six assists and six rebounds.

BIG FINISH

The Warriors nursed a narrow lead in the fourth period despite their two stars' shooting struggles, but Ingram drove for the tying layup with 27 seconds left. After Durant missed, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope drove downcourt with the crowd on its feet and a chance to emulate Kobe on a late game-winner.

But Caldwell-Pope badly missed his long jumper at the buzzer. He finished with 14 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Bryant didn't stick around for overtime, leaving with his family.

KOBE'S NIGHT

The Lakers saluted Bryant by hanging his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys high above the Staples Center court during a ceremony attended by dozens of his former teammates and competitors, from Shaquille O'Neal to Allen Iverson. Bryant is the leading scorer in franchise history, and Magic Johnson declared him ''the greatest who ever wore the purple and gold.'' Bryant spent his brief remarks thanking his friends and the Lakers before addressing his three daughters at courtside: ''If you do the work, work hard enough, then dreams come true.''

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State played its final road game of 2017. ... The Warriors will host the Lakers in Oakland on Friday night.

Lakers: Ingram left briefly in the third quarter after taking a hard fall underneath the basket. He had a bruise on his right cheek, but felt good enough to continue.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Lakers: At the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

---

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/tags/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2017 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Durant
35 SF
B. Ingram
14 SF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.6 Reb. Per Game 5.6
51.5 Field Goal % 45.4
52.2 Three Point % 45.3
88.2 Free Throw % 66.7
  Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram 0:01
  Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by David West 0:01
+ 2 Kevin Durant made jump shot 0:07
  Defensive rebound by Kevin Durant 0:26
  Julius Randle missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:28
+ 1 Julius Randle made 1st of 2 free throws 0:28
  Shooting foul on Jordan Bell 0:28
  Offensive rebound by Julius Randle 0:35
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:02
+ 1 Kevin Durant made 1st of 2 free throws 1:02
Team Stats
Points 116 114
Field Goals 43-107 (40.2%) 41-92 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 11-34 (32.4%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 19-21 (90.5%) 22-35 (62.9%)
Total Rebounds 70 60
Offensive 15 7
Defensive 46 38
Team 9 15
Assists 25 23
Steals 6 9
Blocks 10 9
Turnovers 14 12
Fouls 26 26
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
K. Durant SF 35
36 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
B. Ingram SF 14
19 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Warriors 24-6 3225261914116
home team logo Lakers 10-182429292012114
o218.5, LAL +5.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
o218.5, LAL +5.5
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logoWarriors 24-6 116.8 PPG 45.2 RPG 30.6 APG
home team logoLakers 10-18 106.6 PPG 46.5 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
K. Durant SF 26.5 PPG 7.2 RPG 5.4 APG 51.5 FG%
K. Kuzma PF PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
K. Durant SF 36 PTS 11 REB 8 AST
K. Kuzma PF 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
40.2 FG% 44.6
32.4 3PT FG% 40.0
90.5 FT% 62.9
Warriors
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
J. McGee
J. Bell
P. McCaw
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 40 36 11 8 1 3 2 3 10/29 4/11 12/13 0 11 65 +1
K. Thompson 42 17 10 2 0 0 2 3 6/24 4/13 1/2 2 8 29 -10
J. McGee 11 8 3 0 0 1 0 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 12 -13
J. Bell 23 6 1 2 0 4 1 6 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 1 14 -10
P. McCaw 23 2 5 4 1 0 4 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 4 12 -10
Starters
K. Durant
K. Thompson
J. McGee
J. Bell
P. McCaw
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Durant 40 36 11 8 1 3 2 3 10/29 4/11 12/13 0 11 65 +1
K. Thompson 42 17 10 2 0 0 2 3 6/24 4/13 1/2 2 8 29 -10
J. McGee 11 8 3 0 0 1 0 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 12 -13
J. Bell 23 6 1 2 0 4 1 6 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 1 14 -10
P. McCaw 23 2 5 4 1 0 4 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 4 12 -10
Bench
O. Casspi
N. Young
A. Iguodala
K. Looney
D. West
Q. Cook
S. Curry
D. Green
D. Jones
C. Boucher
Z. Pachulia
S. Livingston
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
O. Casspi 25 14 10 3 1 0 1 3 5/9 0/0 4/4 3 7 30 +7
N. Young 18 10 2 0 0 0 2 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 2 10 +8
A. Iguodala 36 9 8 4 2 0 1 4 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 7 26 +19
K. Looney 20 8 7 0 1 0 1 2 4/6 0/0 0/0 3 4 15 +13
D. West 17 6 4 2 0 2 0 2 3/9 0/1 0/0 3 1 16 +5
Q. Cook 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Livingston - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 259 116 61 25 6 10 14 26 43/107 11/34 19/21 15 46 229 +10
Lakers
Starters
B. Ingram
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Nance Jr.
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Ingram 39 19 6 5 2 2 1 5 6/12 0/0 7/12 1 5 38 +11
L. Ball 38 16 6 6 1 2 2 4 6/12 3/6 1/2 0 6 35 +10
K. Caldwell-Pope 41 14 8 1 2 2 1 2 4/17 2/8 4/4 0 8 27 +1
L. Nance Jr. 20 8 4 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 4/6 0 4 15 +14
B. Lopez 10 6 1 1 2 1 1 2 3/5 0/2 0/2 1 0 11 +6
Starters
B. Ingram
L. Ball
K. Caldwell-Pope
L. Nance Jr.
B. Lopez
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Ingram 39 19 6 5 2 2 1 5 6/12 0/0 7/12 1 5 38 +11
L. Ball 38 16 6 6 1 2 2 4 6/12 3/6 1/2 0 6 35 +10
K. Caldwell-Pope 41 14 8 1 2 2 1 2 4/17 2/8 4/4 0 8 27 +1
L. Nance Jr. 20 8 4 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 4/6 0 4 15 +14
B. Lopez 10 6 1 1 2 1 1 2 3/5 0/2 0/2 1 0 11 +6
Bench
K. Kuzma
J. Randle
J. Hart
J. Clarkson
C. Brewer
V. Blue
T. Ennis
T. Bryant
I. Zubac
A. Caruso
L. Deng
A. Bogut
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Kuzma 39 25 6 3 0 1 2 3 10/16 4/6 1/1 1 5 36 -17
J. Randle 30 15 11 2 0 1 2 2 5/11 0/0 5/8 3 8 29 -12
J. Hart 19 7 2 0 0 0 0 4 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 1 9 0
J. Clarkson 18 4 0 3 0 0 2 1 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 0 8 -13
C. Brewer 6 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1 3 -10
V. Blue - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ennis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Zubac - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Deng - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bogut - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 260 114 45 23 9 9 12 26 41/92 10/25 22/35 7 38 211 -10
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores