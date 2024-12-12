The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage is underway, and fans were treated to a Cupset on Wednesday night as the Hawks knocked the Knicks out of the in-season tournament at Madison Square Garden. Trae Young had 22 points and 11 assists and De'andre Hunter added 24 points off the bench for the Hawks, who surged in the second half to beat the heavily favored Knicks. The Knicks will face the Bucks in the semifinals in Las Vegas, and there's one more spot in the NBA Cup's final four to be decided.

The Rockets are hosting the Warriors in the last of the quarterfinal matchups on Wednesday night, and the winner will advance to face the Thunder.

The Bucks knocked out the Magic on Tuesday night in the first quarterfinal game as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard combined for 65 points in a five-point win against a shorthanded Orlando squad. OKC followed it up with a comfortable win against the Mavericks.

The eight quarterfinals reached the knockout stage by either winning their five-team group or making the field as their conference's lone wild-card team.

The 2024 NBA Cup knockout stage bracket is below, as well as the full schedule. The semifinals are set for Dec. 14, and the championship game will be held Dec. 17.

2024 NBA Cup bracket

NBA

2024 NBA Cup knockout schedule

Quarterfinals



All times Eastern

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Bucks 114, Magic 109

Thunder 118, Mavericks 104

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Hawks 108, Knicks 100

Warriors at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

Semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 14

TBD vs. TBD, 4:30 p.m. (TNT, Max, TruTV)

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 p.m. (ABC/fubo)

Final

Tuesday, Dec. 17