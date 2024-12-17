The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 2024 NBA Cup championship on Tuesday. The Bucks advanced to the final with a 110-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, while the Thunder earned a 111-96 win over the Houston Rockets that same day. The Bucks (14-11), who won the East Group B with a 4-0 mark, have won 10 of 12, including three in a row. The Thunder (20-5), who won the West Group B at 3-1, have won five in a row and nine of 10.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bucks lead the all-time regular-season series 77-74, and the teams split the two meetings last season. The Thunder are 5-point favorites in the latest Thunder vs. Bucks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 215. Before making any Bucks vs. Thunder picks, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine expert Matthew Severance.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Bucks vs. Thunder:

Thunder vs. Bucks spread: Oklahoma City -5

Thunder vs. Bucks over/under: 215 points

Thunder vs. Bucks money line: Oklahoma City -204, Bucks +170

OKC: The Thunder are 7-2-1 against the spread over the past 10 games

MIL: The Bucks are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

Why the Thunder can cover

Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been on a tear, surpassing 30-plus points in each of the last four games. He scored 32 points, grabbed eight rebounds, dished out six assists and added five steals in the win over Houston. He had a 39-point, eight-rebound and five-assist performance in the win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 10. He has two double-doubles on the season. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 steals and one block in 34.4 minutes.

Also helping lead the Thunder is forward Jalen Williams. He has scored 20 or more points in five of the last six games. He has registered two double-doubles on the year, including a 27-point and 10-rebound performance in a 110-104 loss at San Antonio on Nov. 19. He scored 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the win over the Rockets on Saturday. In 25 games this season, all starts, he is averaging 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 32.1 minutes.

Why the Bucks can cover

Power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to dominate the opposition. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 32.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 35.2 minutes. In Saturday's win over Atlanta, he nearly registered a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds, nine assists and four blocks. He has reached 30 or more points in five consecutive games. His best game so far this season came in a 127-120 overtime win over the Detroit Pistons on Nov. 13. In that game, he scored 59 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and added seven assists, three blocks and two steals.

Point guard Damian Lillard is off to a solid start to his season. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and one steal in 36.4 minutes. In Saturday's win over the Hawks, he scored 25 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and three steals. He had 28 points and nine assists in a 114-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Dec. 10.

