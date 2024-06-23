Round 1 - Pick 1 Zaccharie Risacher SF France • 6'9" / 204 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4 APG 0.9 3P% 38.7% We said last week that Atlanta was trending away from Sarr and now that has become the assumption of most. Risacher and Clingan look like the options right now, although a trade is still a possibility. Risacher gives them a budding big wing with a 3-and-D archetype.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Alex Sarr C France • 7'1" / 217 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PPG 9.6 RPG 4.5 APG 1 BPG 1.5 We've been ahead of this one too, predicting for weeks that Sarr wouldn't drop out of the top two and that Washinton would jump all over the defensive seven-footer if Atlanta passed on him. Right now, that appears to be how this might play out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Houston Rockets Round 1- Pick 3 Donovan Clingan C Connecticut • Soph • 7'2" / 280 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 13 RPG 7.4 APG 1.5 BPG 2.5 Here's where it gets fun. I'm now projecting Clingan to be a top three pick, but never actually play for the Rockets, where they already have Alperen Sengun. Look for Memphis and to a lesser extent, Chicago, to both be possibilities here. If Houston keeps the pick, Sheppard is the most likely candidate.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Reed Sheppard SG Kentucky • Fr • 6'3" / 181 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PPG 12.5 RPG 4.1 APG 4.5 3P% 52.1% Risacher, Sheppard and Castle are the players that San Antonio is believed to be most interested in if it stays at No. 4. If the Spurs have to pick between Sheppard and Castle, shooting could very well be the variable that pushes this decision in Sheppard's favor.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Matas Buzelis SF G League Ignite • 6'8" / 209 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 14.4 RPG 6.9 APG 2 3P% 27.3% Detroit's decision to fire Monty Williams despite the $65 million dollars left on his contract illustrates the potential for unexpected decisions. We don't know what Trajan Langdon will do quarterbacking his first draft but Buzelis seems to be the player who fits the best.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Stephon Castle PG Connecticut • Fr • 6'6" / 210 lbs Projected Team Charlotte PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 11.1 RPG 4.7 APG 2.9 3P% 26.7% If Memphis or Chicago can't make a deal with Houston, it'll move on to Charlotte, if Clingan is still on the board. If not, Castle makes a lot of sense providing a defensive standout between LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Cody Williams SG Colorado • Fr • 6'7" / 178 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 11.9 RPG 3 APG 1.6 3P% 41.5% The Trail Blazers have swung big in the last two drafts with Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. Williams would be another similar high upside proposition, as one of the more notable high-risk/high-reward prospects in this draft. If no one deals for Clingan though, he won't drop farther than this.

From From Toronto Raptors Round 1 - Pick 8 Dalton Knecht SG Tennessee • Sr • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team San Antonio PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 21.7 RPG 4.9 APG 1.8 3P% 39.7% Wemby must be surrounded by spacing and an incoming backcourt of Sheppard and Knecht would do that in a big way. Knecht is one of the most NBA-ready perimeter scorers in the field, but needs to keep making strides defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tidjane Salaun SF France • 6'9" / 212 lbs Projected Team Memphis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 9.7 RPG 3.9 APG 0.9 3P% 31.6% There's a chance the Spurs take him at No. 8. If not, and if Houston ends up with this pick, he could give them just the type of physical specimen up front that they don't yet have among their young assets.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Devin Carter PG Providence • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 19.7 RPG 8.7 APG 3.6 3P% 37.7% It was ten years ago that Danny Ainge drafted Marcus Smart. Devin Carter is a similar archetype as an elite competitor and strong defender with on/off ball versatility offensively, albeit in a somewhat high-volume style. He also measured as one of the best athletes in the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jared McCain PG Duke • Fr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 14.3 RPG 5 APG 1.9 3P% 41.4% The addition of Josh Giddey means that if Chicago is going to add to their perimeter, it will not be with a nonshooter. McCain would seem to fit well alongside Giddey and Coby White, presumably enabling the Bulls to move off of Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. A big man, like Zach Edey, is a real possibility here too.

From From Houston Rockets Round 1 - Pick 12 Nikola Topic PG Serbia • 6'6" / 201 lbs Projected Team Oklahoma City PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 14.5 RPG 3.2 APG 5.5 3P% 30.6% With Giddey now gone, adding another big playmaking guard who can consistently get a piece of the paint and create for others seems to make sense for the Thunder, even if they end up having to wait a year to get him on the floor because of the ACL injury.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Ron Holland SF G League Ignite • 6'7" / 197 lbs Projected Team Sacramento PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 20.6 RPG 6.6 APG 3 3P% 24.0% With Malik Monk signing a new deal, Sacramento has less need of another guard and could instead target a defensive-oriented wing like Holland, who would be real value here and be a nice long-term fit alongside Keegan Murray.

From From Golden State Warriors Round 1 - Pick 14 Zach Edey C Purdue • Sr • 7'4" / 299 lbs Projected Team Portland PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 25.2 RPG 12.2 APG 2 BPG 2.2 Edey is getting increasingly lottery buzz leading up to the draft and if Portland goes with Williams or another backcourt player at No. 7, this makes sense if the Trail Blazers are committed to being a drop-coverage team on the defensive end of the floor.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Rob Dillingham PG Kentucky • Fr • 6'1" / 165 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd PPG 15.2 RPG 2.9 APG 3.9 3P% 44.4% McCain, Walter, Carrington and Dillingham are expected to be options here as the Heati may target the most talented perimeter player available. Dillingham is a dynamic offensive talent and could really benefit from Miami's culture.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Tristan da Silva SF Colorado • Sr • 6'8" / 217 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 16 RPG 5.1 APG 2.4 3P% 39.5% Da Silva is a ultra-solid plug-and-play wing who could give them some needed wing depth and additional floor spacing around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. A backup point guard is also a possibility here.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Yves Missi C Baylor • Fr • 6'11" / 229 lbs Projected Team L.A. Lakers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 10.7 RPG 5.6 APG 0.4 BPG 1.5 Missi is an athletic big who protects the rim, runs and spaces the floor vertically as a lob threat. While da Silva is expected to be an option if he's on the board, Missi has a chance to be the Lakers center of the future.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Carlton Carrington PG Pittsburgh • Fr • 6'4" / 195 lbs Projected Team Orlando PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 13.8 RPG 5.2 APG 4.1 3P% 32.2% Carrington's range sounds like it could be anywhere from No. 12-20, with OKC and Miami being potential destinations above this and little chance he slips beyond Cleveland. The late-blooming guard made huge strides this year at Pittsburgh.

From From Indiana Pacers Round 1 - Pick 19 Kyshawn George SG Miami (Fla.) • Fr • 6'7" / 209 lbs Projected Team Toronto PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 7th PPG 7.6 RPG 3 APG 2.2 3P% 40.8% He's not the athlete in the middle of the lineup that Masai Ujiri has historically coveted, but he's a late-blooming big wing who shoots and reportedly had an excellent workout in Toronto shortly before getting a Green Room invite.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kyle Filipowski C Duke • Soph • 6'11" / 230 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd PPG 16.4 RPG 8.3 APG 2.8 3P% 34.8% Changes may be coming to the Cavs this summer and if they split up the twin towers of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Filipowski could play alongside either one as a near-7-footer who can dribble, pass and shoot the basketball now.

From From Milwaukee Bucks Round 1 - Pick 21 Kel'el Ware C Indiana • Soph • 7'0" / 230 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 15.9 RPG 9.9 APG 1.5 3P% 42.5% The Pelicans need help at the 5 and yet have to be conscious of spacing implications around Zion. Ware is a high-risk high-reward type prospect, but he checks both of those boxes and may be worth the risk here.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Ja'Kobe Walter SG Baylor • Fr • 6'5" / 197 lbs Projected Team Phoenix PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th PPG 14.5 RPG 4.4 APG 1.4 3P% 34.1% If Phoenix keeps the pick, a more seasoned player capable of stepping right into the rotation like Tyler Kolek or Baylor Scheierman could make sense, but Walter is a 19-year-old with physical tools and two-way potential.

From From New Orleans Pelicans Round 1 - Pick 23 Johnny Furphy SG Kansas • Fr • 6'8" / 189 lbs Projected Team Milwaukee PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 9 RPG 4.9 APG 1 3P% 35.2% With Giannis locked in long-term and the rest of the starting lineup in their 30's, Furphy gives them an up-and-coming floor spacer to build out the next iteration of their supporting cast.

From From Dallas Mavericks Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Kolek PG Marquette • Sr • 6'2" / 195 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 8th PPG 15.3 RPG 4.9 APG 7.7 3P% 38.8% It's possible Kolek is off the board here, but if not, the Knicks are believed to be big believers in his IQ, pick-and-roll playmaking and overall mentality.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ryan Dunn SF Virginia • Soph • 6'6" / 213 lbs Projected Team New York PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th PPG 8.1 RPG 6.9 APG 0.8 3P% 20% If the Knicks don't look at a center here, Dunn fits coach Tom Thibodeau to a tee. He is a high-level athlete, was one of the best defenders in college basketball and even played his high school basketball in Long Island.

From From Los Angeles Clippers Round 1 - Pick 26 Isaiah Collier PG USC • Fr • 6'3" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 5th PPG 16.3 RPG 2.9 APG 4.3 3P% 33.8% This would be a bit of a slide for Collier, but would end up in a good place as he would have a chance to show the Wizards he's their point guard of the future amidst a young core that would now include Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Deni Avjija.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Baylor Scheierman SG Creighton • Sr • 6'7" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 6th PPG 18.5 RPG 9 APG 3.9 3P% 38.1% He could, and probably should, be off the board by here. If not, he makes a lot of sense for Minnesota given his ability to space the ball and make quick decisions in a supportive role, especially since he reportedly had a great workout for the Timberwolves.

Round 1 - Pick 28 DaRon Holmes II PF Dayton • Jr • 6'9" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st PPG 20.4 RPG 8.5 APG 2.6 3P% 38.6% Holmes is another one who could already be gone, but he's not expected to slip past the Nuggets here. The athletic big man returned to Dayton for his junior year, made notable strides with his shooting and should now be in the first round as a result.

From From Oklahoma City Thunder Round 1 - Pick 29 Cam Christie SG Minnesota • Fr • 6'5" / 190 lbs Projected Team Utah PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 11th PPG 11.3 RPG 3.6 APG 2.2 3P% 39.1% George could be an intriguing high-upside proposition for Ainge if he's still on the board, but Christie provides another young shooter to add to the floor-spacing alongside Carter and Keyonte George in the backcourt.