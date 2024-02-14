The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers meet at Wells Fargo Center for an Eastern Conference tilt on Wednesday. Miami arrives on the second night of a back-to-back with travel after a game against Milwaukee on Tuesday. The Heat won the first battle over the Sixers this season, though Philadelphia has the more impressive overall profile. The 76ers are 32-21 overall and 17-10 at home in 2023-24. Joel Embiid (knee), Tobias Harris (hip), De'Anthony Melton (back), Robert Covington (knee) and Nicolas Batum (hamstring) are out for Philadelphia. Miami's injury report isn't official yet, though Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) are expected to be out..

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists Philadelphia as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Heat vs. 76ers odds. Before making any 76ers vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Heat vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -4.5

Heat vs. 76ers over/under: 223.5 points

Heat vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -175, Heat +146

MIA: The Heat are 2-4-1 against the spread with no rest

PHI: The 76ers are 16-11 against the spread in home games

Why the Heat can cover

Miami is coming off an impressive win on Tuesday in Milwaukee. The Heat won by a 26-point margin over the Bucks, shooting 52% from the field with 19 of 40 shooting from 3-point range and 34 assists. Miami is above-average in 3-point accuracy this season, and the Heat are also in the top five in free throw accuracy at more than 82%. Philadelphia yields almost 25 free throw attempts per game on defense, and Miami has a dynamic and versatile big man in Bam Adebayo. He anchors a strong Miami defense, and Adebayo is a three-time All-Star and four-time All-Defensive selection.

Adebayo is averaging more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per game, and he put up 26 points and 15 rebounds in the first matchup against Philadelphia this season. With Adebayo in the middle, the Heat are giving up fewer than 1.14 points per possession this season, and Miami is in the top five of the league in free throw prevention and points allowed in the paint. The Heat are also in the top 10 in defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed and fast break points allowed.

Why the 76ers can cover

Without Embiid, Philadelphia is led by its perimeter attack. All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is the team's best available player on Wednesday, and he is averaging 25.6 points per game with a pair of 50-point explosions this season. Maxey is also averaging more than six assists per game while shooting 38% from 3-point range overall and 39.2% from 3-point range at home. Newcomer Buddy Hield is also playing well for the 76ers, averaging 22.3 points and 6.7 assists per game and with 44.8% 3-point shooting since arriving via trade earlier this month.

On offense, Philadelphia has top-five marks in free throw creation, free throw accuracy, turnover rate and fast break points. On the other end, Miami is below-average offensively and very poor on the offensive glass, with Philadelphia bringing strong defensive marks. The 76ers are allowing only 1.14 points per possession this season, and Philadelphia leads the NBA with 8.7 steals per game. Philadelphia is also in the top eight of the league in 3-point accuracy allowed, turnovers created and blocked shots.

How to make Heat vs. 76ers picks

