We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic. Philadelphia is 5-15 overall and 2-8 at home, while Orlando is 16-8 overall and 7-8 on the road. The Magic have won both meetings between the teams this season, including 106-102 victory on Wednesday. Orlando is 14-10 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Philly is 6-14 versus the line.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Orlando is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Magic vs. 76ers odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 210 points. Before entering any 76ers vs. Magic picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past six-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024-25 NBA season on a sizzling 116-80 roll on all top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season, returning nearly $3,000. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Orlando vs. Philadelphia. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Sixers vs. Magic:

76ers vs. Magic spread: 76ers +3.5

76ers vs. Magic over/under: 210 points

76ers vs. Magic money line: 76ers: +139, Magic: -164

76ers vs. Magic picks: See picks at SportsLine

76ers vs. Magic streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Magic can cover

Orlando prevailed 106-102 in Philadelphia just two days ago, which will undoubtedly give the Magic confidence in Friday's rematch. Among those leading the charge was Franz Wagner, who posted 35 points, which was three off matching his career-high, in addition to seven rebounds. The Orlando bench also came up huge with three reserves in double-figures as the second unit combined for 39 points, compared to Philly getting 21 points from its bench.

After opening the season 2-7 ATS, Orlando has dominated versus the line since then. It is 12-3 against the spread over its last 15 games, and the Magic are also 12-5 ATS as a favorite this season, with that 70.6% cover rate being the second-best in the league. Orlando can also take advantage on the glass against a Sixers team that ranks 29th in rebounds, 30th in defensive rebounds, will definitely be without MVP Joel Embiid (knee), and could be missing his backup in Andre Drummond (ankle) who is listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the 76ers can cover

Even though Philly lost on the scoreboard to Orlando on Wednesday, it won versus the spread. The 76ers have now covered in three straight games after covering just three times over their first 17 games, as the lines have adjusted to the injury-afflicted Sixers squad. Additionally, the 76ers have covered in four straight games versus Eastern Conference opponents, while Orlando has dropped back-to-back versus the spread for the first time since early November.

Paul George missed Wednesday's loss, but he's not even listed on Friday's injury report. The same can't be said for Orlando's leading scorer in Paolo Banchero (oblique) who remains out. Also, Philly's strength plays into Orlando's weakness as the Sixers allow the fifth-fewest made 3-pointers per game, while Orlando is last in the NBA in 3-point percentage. See which team to pick here.

How to make 76ers vs. Magic picks

The model has simulated Magic vs. 76ers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Sixers vs. Magic on Friday, and which side of the spread has all of the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Magic vs. Sixers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.